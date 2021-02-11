The debate of who has the best Gilmore Girls relationship is still going strong long after the series finale in 2007, and it's because there are so many couples' moments to swoon over. Whether you love to watch Luke and Lorelai's sweet scenes or Sookie and Jackson's adorable interactions, there’s a whole lot of love in Stars Hollow. So, for the day that’s dedicated to romance, it’s only appropriate to have some Gilmore Girls quotes for Valentine's Day captions ready to post with your snaps.

As a matter of fact, you might want to get inspired by some of your favorite moments from the series for your Feb. 14 plans. Consider waltzing around the living room like Luke and Lorelai do as they dance at Liz and T.J.'s wedding, or write notes in the margins of your fave book to give your bae like Jess does for Rory. When it comes time to surprise your partner with their gifts, snap a pic and post it with a Gilmore Girls quote like Rory's hilarious line, "I love you, you idiot."

Make plenty of time to take some snaps as you channel Lane and give your partner a mix CD filled with your favorite songs, or take a cue from Sookie and whip up a yummy homemade meal for your partner. Caption your pic with Luke's line, "This right here is all I will ever need." Almost every character from the show has a loving moment you can replicate for V-Day, so use any of these 20 Gilmore Girls quotes to sweeten up your feed.

Netflix

1. "Things are going really well." — Sookie

2. "I love you... for that, for being that way." — Lane

3. "This right here is all I will ever need." — Luke

4. "I think a love song's in their future." — Rory

5. "Think how dull your life would be without me." — Jess

6. "Damn it, Sookie, this is supposed to be romantic." — Jackson

7. "People can live a hundred years without really living for a minute. You climb up here with me, it's one less minute you haven't lived." — Logan

8. "Because I love you, you idiot." — Rory

9. "You got good taste." — Dean

10. "It's like a real live love story, and I saw it all happen." — Lorelai

11. "I don't need to do anything but be right here with you." — Logan

12. "I like you and I want to spend some time with you." — Rory

13. "Once Luke Danes is in your life, he is in your life forever." — Lorelai

14. "This thing we’re doing here, me, you." — Luke

15. "For tonight, and tonight only, my name is Bill, and this is our song." — Richard

16. "For god's sakes, kiss him, sugar!" — Babette

17. "You wanna dance?" — Luke

18. "I love you, Ace." — Logan

19. "I just want you to know, I’m in. I am all in." — Luke

20. "Well, I heard it was two to a sleigh — no more, no less." — Jess