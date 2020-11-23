Gilmore Girls is the perfect Thanksgiving TV show. It's set in Stars Hollow, which is maybe the coziest, most autumn-hued town ever show on TV. The entire setting feels like a one giant (albeit sometimes overly talkative) family. And to top it all off, the titular Gilmores have a near-magical ability to eat anything and everything. All of that together creates the quintessential Thanksgiving vibe. That's why these Gilmore Girls Thanksgiving quotes for Instagram captions will make your holiday posts really shine with that extra bit of Gilmore charm.

The Gilmore girls celebrate Thanksgiving a few times throughout the show's seven seasons (plus the four-part mini-series followup in 2016). But there's one episode in particular that really bursts at the seams with Thanksgiving energy. In Season 3, Episode 9, "A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving," Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) try to squeeze four Thanksgiving dinners into one jam-packed day. They visit Luke (Scott Patterson), Sookie (Melissa McCarthy), Emily (Kelly Bishop) and Richard (Edward Herrmann), and Lane (Keiko Agena), so the episode features a full cast of quotable Gilmore Girls characters. The quotes from that episode — and plenty of other festive Gilmore Girls moments — will make for the perfect cute and funny IG caption on any of your Turkey Day posts this year.

The CW

1. "Rory, what are we if not the world's champion eaters?" — Lorelai

2. "It's not too much food. This is what we've been training for our whole lives. This is our destiny, this is our finest hour." — Lorelai

"Or final hour." — Rory

3. "Shouldn't we say thanks first?" — Luke

"For what?" — Jess

"Well, that we're not Native Americans who got their land stolen in exchange for small pox infested blankets." — Luke

4. "I ate tofurkey! How do you think I feel?" — Lorelai

5. "Buy a vase." — Lorelai

"But I don't need a vase 'cause I never have flowers." — Luke

"Except when we bring you flowers every year on Thanksgiving. Buy a vase." — Lorelai

6. "Breathe in, folks. Smells like fall." — Taylor Doose

7. "I'm attracted to pie. It doesn't mean I feel the need to date pie."— Lorelai

8. "I was just working on my list of what to make for Thanksgiving and I was wishing you were going to be here and now you are! Oh my God! What if what I'm wishing for is actually coming true?" — Sookie

9. "I gotta get back to stuffing my turkey." — Luke

"Oh, honey, do you have time to do that and prep your Thanksgiving food?" — Lorelai

10. "You know, I've never made dinner for 12 people before. Actually, I've never made dinner before." — Liz

11. "So they're getting no break for Thanksgiving?" — Rory

I put up a fold-out paper turkey and I laid out some Oscar Meyer." — Paris

12. "I'm surprised you can eat at this point, even salad." — Emily

"There's still room." — Rory

"And if there isn't room, we'll add on. I know a good contractor." — Lorelai

13. "Oh, please, we're not eating for a year." — Lorelai

"Or 'til tomorrow morning." — Rory

"Whichever comes first." — Lorelai

After you finalize your IG post and watch the likes roll in, you can relax with a few episodes of Gilmore Girls, which is streaming on Netflix.