Fall is the perfect time to take a trip to the picturesque, cozy town of Stars Hollow. While it’s technically a fictional town from everyone’s favorite show, Gilmore Girls, it just seems like the perfect place to spend a crisp autumn afternoon with your besties, drinking a mug of hot coffee and attending whatever fall fair they have going on. Plus, there are plenty of cute fall destinations and Airbnbs that’ll make it feel like you’re actually in Stars Hollow if you’re looking to spend a weekend just like Lorelai and Rory (I mean, who isn’t?). This season is the perfect time to watch the best Gilmore Girls episodes over and over again. While it’s become a favorite fall tradition for some, it’s also an excuse to caption all of your fall pics with a relatable Gilmore Girls quote.

Every pumpkin spice latte you drink in a gazebo should make you feel like you're channeling coffee fanatic Lorelai. When you and your entire squad head off to a farm to get lost in a corn maze, it'll be like when the town of Stars Hollow got to enjoy the huge Hay Bale Maze. If you're heading off to your freshman year of college, you probably feel as giddy as Rory did when she went to Yale. Pretty much every single fall activity is reminiscent of the Gilmores' shenanigans — and, oy with the poodles already, do they have a lot to say. So go ahead, rewatch Gilmore Girls for the hundredth time to get a little inspiration for activities you can do with your bestie this fall season. So when it comes time to post your next fall foliage PSL selfie or pumpkin patch squad pic, you should use any of these 21 Gilmore Girls quotes to caption it:

Netflix

1. "Breathe in, folks. Smells like fall." — Taylor Doose

2. "Well, man, I will say anything for a cup of coffee." — Lorelai

3. "Looking for coffee." — Luke

4. "I just want a little more coffee." — Kirk

5. "Well, the worst that can happen is that I spend some time in your town and suddenly have an urge to enter a pie in the county fair." — Paris

6. "One bag of coffee per cup of water, right?" — Christopher

7. "I'm attracted to pie. It doesn't mean I feel the need to date pie." — Lorelai

8. "It’s times like these that you realize what is truly important in your life." — Miss Patty

9. "We're almost there and nowhere near it. All that matters is we're going!" — Lorelai

10. "Coffee, please, and a shot of cynicism." — Lorelai

11. "I'm fine. I'm just being dramatic. It's what I do." — Lorelai

12. "Oh, I can't stop drinking the coffee. I stop drinking the coffee, and I stop doing the standing, walking, and words putting into sentence doing." — Lorelai

13. "Uh, hey, are you in the mood for pancakes? 'Cause I'm making pumpkin pancakes and it comes with homemade cinnamon butter." — Luke

14. "In omnia paratus." — Life and Death Brigade

15. "If it was physically possible to make love to a hot beverage, this would be the one." — Lorelai

16. "Where you lead, I will follow. Anywhere that you tell me to." — Carole King, "Where You Lead"

17. "People can live a hundred years without really living for a minute." — Logan

18. "Oy with the poodles already." — Lorelai

19. “And if eating cake is wrong, I don’t wanna be right.” — Lorelai

20. “I smell snow!”— Lorelai

21. “It’s just my favorite time of the year. The whole world changes color.”— Lorelai

After you’ve posted your fall picture, it’s only fitting to do one other activity: go and watch another episode of Gilmore Girls, of course.