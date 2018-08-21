Fall is the perfect time to take a trip to Stars Hollow. I know, it's a fictional town from Gilmore Girls, but it just seems like the perfect place to spend a crisp autumn afternoon with your bestie, drinking a mug of coffee and attending whatever fall fair they have going on. This season always makes me want to watch my favorite Gilmore Girls episodes over and over again. It's become my favorite fall tradition, and that's why I use Gilmore Girls quotes for fall pics I take.

Every Pumpkin Spice Latte you drink in a gazebo should make you feel like you're channeling coffee fanatic Lorelai. When you and your entire squad head off to a farm to get lost in a corn maze, it'll be like when the town of Stars Hollow got to enjoy the huge Hay Bale Maze. And if you're heading off to your freshman year of college, you probably feel as giddy as Rory did when she went to Yale. Pretty much, every single activity to do this fall is reminiscent of the Gilmore's shenanigans — and oy with the poodles already, do they have a lot to say. That's why for your next fall foliage PSL selfie or pumpkin patch squad pic, you should use any of these 18 Gilmore Girls quotes to caption it.

1. "Breathe in, folks. Smells like fall." — Taylor Doose

2. "Well, man, I will say anything for a cup of coffee." — Lorelai

3. "Looking for coffee." — Luke

4. "I just want a little more coffee." — Kirk

5. "Well, the worst that can happen is that I spend some time in your town and suddenly have an urge to enter a pie in the county fair." — Paris

6. "One bag of coffee per cup of water, right?" — Christopher

7. "I'm attracted to pie. It doesn't mean I feel the need to date pie." — Lorelai

8. "It’s times like these that you realize what is truly important in your life." — Miss Patty

9. "We're almost there and nowhere near it. All that matters is we're going!" — Lorelai

10. "Coffee, please, and a shot of cynicism." — Lorelai

11. "I'm fine. I'm just being dramatic. It's what I do." — Lorelai

12. "Oh, I can't stop drinking the coffee. I stop drinking the coffee, and I stop doing the standing, walking, and words putting into sentence doing." — Lorelai

13. "Uh, hey, are you in the mood for pancakes? 'Cause I'm making pumpkin pancakes and it comes with homemade cinnamon butter." — Luke

14. "In omnia paratus." — Life and Death Brigade

15. "If it was physically possible to make love to a hot beverage, this would be the one." — Lorelai

16. "Where you lead, I will follow. Anywhere that you tell me to." — Carole King, "Where You Lead"

17. "People can live a hundred years without really living for a minute." — Logan

18. "Oy with the poodles already." — Lorelai