It's finally here, y'all, the season everyone's been waiting for. Summer 2019 has finally graced the northern hemisphere, which means it's time to put away those raincoats and bring out sundresses, short sleeves, sunscreen, and your coolest pair of shades. There's no better way to kick off summer than with some sweet deals, and these first day of summer 2019 deals on June 21 will score you freebies, discounted treats, and new menu items at your fave spots.

June 21, 2019 marks the summer solstice, aka the first day of summer. It's the longest day of the year with the most daylight and the shortest night. According to NJ.com, people in New York, New York will get 15 hours, five minutes, and 38 seconds of daylight, while people in Los Angeles, California will get about an hour shy of that with 14 hours, 25 minutes, and 13 seconds daylight. So, what are you going to do with all that daylight? The longest day of the year calls for time spent outside, whether that's at the beach, driving with all your windows rolled down, or simply walking around in the summer weather.

Whatever you do, make sure to check out these first day of summer food and drink deals to keep you going.

1. Free Draft Latte At La Colombe Courtesy of La Colombe On Friday, June 21, La Colombe is giving away free draft lattes to any guest who goes to one of La Colombe's nationwide locations. According to press materials sent to Elite Daily, this is the first time in the coffee shop's 25 year history that it has given away free coffee, which is a pretty big deal. To redeem the freebie, just purchase anything else in the cafe on June 21, and you'll get a Mocha Draft Latte on the house. The deal will last until 2 p.m. local time or while supplies last, per La Colombe.

2. Free Smoothie From Jamba Courtesy of Jamba If you haven't checked out the new and improved Jamba menu (and its rebrand from Jamba Juice to Jamba), the first day of summer is the perfect time to do it. The juice and smoothie company not only has a lineup of bold, delicious new flavors like the Vanilla Blue Sky and Watermelon Breeze, but it's also offering free smoothies on the first day of summer. On Friday, June 21 from 2 p.m to 5 p.m., Jamba will be giving away free small smoothies, per an email from the brand. Guests can choose between three fun flavors: Watermelon Breeze, Vanilla Blue Sky, and White Gummi, which is making its official debut on Jamba menus on the first day of summer.

3. Dunkin's Espresso-Wear Summer Giveaway Dunkin' on YouTube Want to win some summer-themed freebies? Head to Dunkin's Instagram page for a chance to score some Espresso-Wear, which is Dunkin's new line of summer threads and accessories (really), which includes a Latte-nkini, Latte-viators, and a Latte-nk top. LOL! To enter, simply head to Dunkin's Instagram page on June 21 and look out for further instructions for how to win. Per Dunkin', you can comment on the post of your fave espresso-wear with why you want it. The innovative pieces will only be available via giveaway for one day only, so don't forget to check it out to start your summer right.

4. Free Coffee & Human Charger Kits At Dunkin's NYC Pop-Up Courtesy of Dunkin' If you happen to be in NYC on the first day of summer, head to Dunkin's pop-up on 213 Bowery Street for some fun goodies. on June 21, Dunkin' will be giving away "Human Chargers," which comes with a Shot in the Dark can, a "reusable sipping device" (aka a straw), and a manual for the kit. It's like a phone charger except it gives you energy instead of your phone, and with long days in the sun ahead, you'll definitely need it. Not in the Big Apple, you can also win a free Shot in the Dark can by using your smart speaker.

5. $0 Delivery Fee For McDonald's On Uber Eats Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images Craving some fast food? Uber Eats has you covered with free McDonald's delivery between June 17 and June 23, which covers the first few days of summer, if you just can't shake the excitement of the season. Per and email from McDonald's, just add code "MCDS0DF" to your Uber Eats app on iOS or Android at checkout to knock down that delivery fee to $0.

6. Free Dairy Queen Cone Courtesy of Dairy Queen There's no better way to kick off summer than an ice cream cone. Actually, there is: a free ice cream cone, which you can get at Dairy Queen to celebrate the arrival of the warmest, most fun season. If you head to DQ on Friday, June 21, you can snag a free small cone with any purchase. Just make sure to use your DQ mobile app to take advantage of the deal.

7. BOGO Free At Potbelly Andrew Burton/Getty Images News/Getty Images The first day of summer takes place around the same time as National Take Back Lunch Day, according to Potbelly Sandwich Works, and Potbelly is here to celebrate both. From Thursday, June 20 to Friday, June 21, Potbelly will give you a free entrée when you buy one, so grab a co-worker or friend, and head over for some free lunch.