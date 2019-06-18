Even though the temps are rising and the beaches are filling up, it's not *technically* summer yet. As you probably know, the first day of summer for the 2019 season isn't until June 21 — but it's right around the corner. If you're anything like me, your calendar is marked and you're getting ready for pool days, beach trips, ice cream outings, and more. Speaking of ice cream, get this: Dairy Queen's free ice cream deal for June 21 is coming to help you celebrate the season in a sweet way (with free cones, of course).

That's right: Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream cones on the first day of summer, so make sure you plan your DQ stops on the way to (or from) the beach that day. If you stop by, you'll get a free small ice cream cone — but there's one thing that you should keep in mind: You'll have to use your Dairy Queen mobile app in order to partake in the deal, per DQ. (FYI, it's available for both Apple and Android users.)

Once you have the app downloaded, you can head to Dairy Queen on June 21 and score a free small ice cream cone.

Courtesy of Dairy Queen

Now, you're probably wondering what kind of ice cream cone you can get. Luckily, you'll have a few options. According to Dairy Queen, you'll be able to choose from a regular ice cream cone or a dipped ice cream cone (either choice must be a small, though). If you choose the dipped cone, you'll have to decide which flavor coating you want. According to the company's website, you have two selections: Chocolate or Dreamsicle. (Both look delicious.)

Let's start with the Chocolate Dipped Cone. This option features the company's classic ice cream cone that's dipped in a "crunchy" chocolate coating, per Dairy Queen. The Dreamsicle Dipped Cone, on the other hand, boasts a different flavor. Instead of the classic chocolatey taste you know and love, the Dreamsicle option mixes flavors of "orange and vanilla," per the company. It's also bright orange in color to reflect its citrusy flavor.

Plus, according to Dairy Queen, the Dreamsicle Dipped Cone is a seasonal selection. That makes it the perfect option for summer — but I totally understand if you'd rather stick with Chocolate (it is a classic, anyway). If you'd rather bypass the dip entirely and choose a classic vanilla cone, you can do that, too.

Either way, your small cone will be free if you visit on June 21 — so save room for dessert.

Courtesy of Dairy Queen

Again, make sure you download Dairy Queen's mobile app before visiting on June 21. Once you have it up and running, you'll be able to score a free small cone of your choice. If one cone isn't enough (and you want more ice cream), go ahead and check out other desserts on the menu. Those of you who like peanut butter and chocolate can even try the company's newest Blizzards for June 2019, which feature real pieces of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

I don't know about you, but I'm so down for a DQ run.