There's nothing quite like a delicious, cold smoothie or smoothie bowl to help you cool down on a hot summer afternoon. I personally love smoothies and smoothie bowls because they're sweet, they satisfy all my cravings, and they fill me up when I'm hungry. If you're looking for a place to get some seriously delicious smoothie action this summer, look no further than Jamba Juice. Jamba Juice's new Blue Sky Smoothie and Bowl are Instagram-worthy menu items that will change how you snack and eat this summer.

I know what you're thinking — smoothie bows? At Jamba Juice? I thought they just sold juice? According to a press release, Jamba Juice has decided to move beyond just juice in 2019, and while the worldwide chain will still serve juice-based faves, Jamba Juice will also introduce smoothies, bowls, boosts, and fun size on-the-go bites to its menus. One of these new menu items is the new Vanilla Blue Sky smoothie and smoothie bowl. This gorgeous blue treat is entirely plant-based and made with vanilla coconut milk, almond milk, bananas, pineapple, and blue spirulina, giving it its eye-catching color. Plus, the Vanilla Blue Sky is super Insta-friendly and I totally wont judge you if you buy it just because it will go well with your Insta feed.

I mean just look at this beauty:

Courtesy of Jamba Juice

Another new menu item on Jamba Juice's revamped menu is the Watermelon Breeze. This sweet, pink treat is made with watermelon juice and blended with raspberry sherbet, strawberries and pineapple. Like the Vanilla Blue Sky, the Watermelon Breeze looks seriously delicious.

Courtesy of Jamba Juice

In a press release, Jamba Juice's President Geoff Henry talked a bit about the company's decision to rebrand, expand the menu, and make some changes to stores. Henry said,

We’ve been delivering accessible and approachable wellness on the go for almost 30 years and must continue to evolve as our guests’ definition of wellness changes. We’re staying true to our heritage as an innovator in the space and refreshing the brand to stay focused on how we can make it easier, better, and faster for guests to live a more active lifestyle.

What other changes can fans expect from Jamba Juice in addition to delicious new menu items? One of the most notable differences may be store redesign. According to a press release, all new stores will have a completely different look and all old stores will be redesigned to fit the company's new values and menu options. Jamba Juice is also revamping its online platforms to make it easier for customers to learn about Jamba Juice products, look up nutritional information, order ahead, and buy gift cards online. Another big change? Like Dunkin', which rebranded from Dunkin' Donuts in 2018, Jamba Juice is dropping the second half of its name and will now only be called Jamba.

With all these upcoming big changes at the juice, smoothie, and smoothie bowl chain just in time for summer, it seems like fans will definitely have to check out the new and improved Jamba.