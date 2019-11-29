No one celebrates the magic and spreads the joy of the holidays better than Disney, and the brand's Black Friday deals are no exception. This year, the best Disney beauty products on sale for Black Friday 2019 will have you feeling like you're in your very own fairy tale. But you don't have to wait around for a fictional fairy godmother to make it happen — you can bibbidi-bobbidi-boo your own way over to Disney.com to shop all the items you want. Whether you're looking for figurines, gear, of the best beauty deals, Disney is here with a little something for everyone.

Disney revealed some of their Black Friday 2019 deals on Disney.com prior to Black Friday, declaring, "Black Friday is on now!" The awesome discounts on select styles — like this Mickey and Minnie Mouse Zip Hoodie ($30, shopDisney.com) and Disneyland Retro Ringer T-Shirt ($26.24, shopDisney.com) — are too good to miss out on, regardless of whether you're shopping for Disney clothes or toys for your niece or nephew.

But if you're thinking less about shopping for Disney-inspired tops and more about shopping for Disney-inspired makeup, these 2019 deals feature all the glitter and glam you could ever dream of. This year's sales include perfumes, palettes, and lipsticks, and you can snag the best Disney beauty products at incredibly discounted prices. Your next glam session will seriously thank you.

Here's what to stock up on ASAP:

Not only is this Little Mermaid-themed perfume gorgeous, but it's also deeply discounted for the Black Friday holiday. Pick it up for 40% off its usual $88 price tag.

Now here's a palette you could wear to a ball just like Cinderella. ColourPop's 30% off sitewide Black Friday sale will get you this $22 gem for less.

Princesses are only half the fun of Disney movies. These villain-inspired lipsticks feature fave characters like Cruella de Vil, Ursula, and Maleficent. That 30% Black Friday discount at ColourPop comes in handy here too, taking over $15 off the collection.

Head "Into The Unknown" (ugh) with an on-point updo using these Frozen II scrunchies. Add this to your bag along with $25 in extra merch and get free shipping with Ulta's Black Friday sale. Some other Disney-themed options include this Frozen II Anna Detangler Brush from Wet Brush and this Funko X Disney Villains Evil Queen High Shine Lip Gloss.

Also as part of Ulta's Black Friday sale, products from Tartan + Twine's Frozen II collection are on sale. At the time of publication, you could grab this weekender bag for $25.50 instead of its usual $34.