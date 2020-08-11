Meghan was reportedly newly single when she first met Harry in the summer of 2016. The book describes how she had just gotten out of a two-year relationship, and reportedly joked to her friend that she'd love to meet a "nice English gentleman to flirt with." Well, the girl got her wish — because soon after she and Harry spent a magical evening together at Soho House's Dean Street Townhouse.

Reportedly, Meghan called a friend after that first date, and asked, "Do I sound crazy when I say this could have legs?" Harry, meanwhile, reportedly told his friend that Meghan was "the most beautiful woman" he'd ever seen in his life. (No surprise there.)

Harry had no interest in playing it cool, because he'd reportedly already texted her by the time she got back to her hotel room. According to the book, his messages were reportedly brief with lots of emojis — especially the ghost emoji, which he used in place of a smiley. (Was his clever way of calling her "boo"? The world may never know.)

The duo reportedly enjoyed a second date at Dean Street Townhouse, and a friend reportedly claimed that by the end of that second meeting, "Harry knew they would be together" because "she was ticking every box fast."

"Almost immediately they were almost obsessed with each other," the source reportedly claims in the book. "It was as if Harry was in a trance."

For their next meeting, Meghan reportedly had dinner with Harry at Kensington Palace and toured his home at Nottingham Cottage. NBD, just your standard third date.