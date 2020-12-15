The new AirPods Max began shipping out on Monday, Dec. 14, but if you didn't get a pre-order of the new product, you might have a tough time getting your hands on Apple's latest over-ear AirPods. Thankfully, if you need a pair of wireless headphones ASAP, there are major discounts on other brands that'll hold you over as you wait for AirPods Max. To get you started, check out these December headphones deals.

AirPods Max have been getting plenty of buzz ever since they were unveiled on Tuesday, Dec. 8. The new over-ear headphones, which are selling for a $549, share some similar features with Apple AirPods Pro, such as Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and spatial audio. Given all the hype, it isn't surprising many retailers are sold out of AirPods Max as of publication on Dec. 15. Moreover, Apple's website lists the earliest available AirPods Max delivery dates as 12 to 14 weeks from the time of ordering, which would mean you won't see the new headphones until March. The headphones do have select availability in Apple Stores and in some retailers, but they appear to be going quickly.

If you're looking for headphones, like, right now for a holiday gift or for yourself, there are plenty of other over-ear headphones and earbuds headphones on sale. Here are a few of the top discounts you can get at major retailers as of Dec. 15.

Over-Ear Headphones

Since the AirPods Max stray from the earbuds design of Apple's OG headphones, you might want a similar vibe for the pair you wear while you wait (or just buy in place of the $549 headphones). Beats and Sony have products similar to the AirPods with noise-cancelling features and aesthetic designs, but of course, they don't come with AirPods Max technology — but they also don't come with the hefty price tag.

Cordless Earbuds

Not into the whole over-ear headphone ~situation~? No problem, there are plenty of cordless earbuds to keep your music in your ears without the bulk of a classic headphone, and they're on sale. Yay!

