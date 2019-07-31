I'm not sure when or how it happened, but bachelorette parties have become a great excuse for you and your besties to travel and see the world. When a member of your friend crew says "yes" to forever with their significant other, your group chats are filled with messages that say, "Congratulations!" and, "I'm so happy for you two!" Those texts are quickly followed by a detailed explanation of the proposal and pitches for where you should go to celebrate the bride-to-be. Have you thought about these cool Airbnbs in Montreal? They'd be perfect for a weekend the bride squad will never forget.

Think about it: Montreal is a bustling city that's been on your and your besties' bucket lists for a while now. It has a cool and trendy nightlife scene, lots of historical sights to visit, and restaurants with delicious French cuisine. It's a destination you can't imagine being bored in, and would gladly go back to for more shopping, biking, and memory making.

Sure, it might not have the palm trees of the Caribbean, or the colorful houses of Europe that have also been on your mind. But it's so built for a weekend of confetti, re-telling relationship stories, doing facials, and celebrating the bachelorette in your friend crew. In addition, it has these four cool and trendy Airbnbs that'll feel magical, romantic, and sweet for celebrating the bride-to-be.

1. This Minimalistic Loft Is So Luxe Airbnb The first of some of the coolest places to stay in the beautiful city of Montreal is this minimalistic, luxe loft. It's a quick walk from the Old Port and fairly close to the downtown area, where there's shopping and eateries galore. What more could you really ask for, when you adventuring with your BFFs? (It beats me!) When you walk in, you'll notice the place has been lightly decorated with neutral-colored furniture and cute plants. You'll be so excited about all the places you can hang the bachelorette party banners that read, "Getting married!" You'll love the deep soaking tub and the space in the kitchen for laying out snacks on a movie night. Cue up a really good, classic romantic comedy, OK?

2. This Trendy Condo Has Beautiful #Views Of The City Airbnb If your bachelorette party is small and sweet — aka, you and the bride-to-be adventuring together — then this trendy condo with beautiful #views of Montreal will be the place to book. It's pretty spacious, despite only allowing for two guests, and has a balcony that's perfect for soaking in the sunset and enjoying a glass of wine. You'll arrive and want to lounge on the couches, and take pics with the beautiful details of the rooms. You'll also want to explore the downtown area and the rest of Quartier des Spectacles, which is where the condo is located. Personally, I'd suggest taking at least one night to treat yourselves to a fancy dinner and then retreat back to this cool Airbnb for a night of self-care. Pedicures, manicures, and face masks? Required.

3. This Rustic Condo Was Made For The 'Gram Airbnb Whether you or your bestie is the bride-to-be, it's safe to say you're going to be celebrating love during your weekend in Montreal. You're going to be recounting the hilarious and embarrassing first dates and kisses you may have experienced over the years, and thinking about all the happy moments to come. Especially if you're staying in this rustic condo, you'll be head over heels for all the beautiful things the universe is bringing you. You'll be gasping over the gorgeous gold details in the mirrors and baskets on the coffee table, and the coziness of the kitchen, too. You'll likely hop on the subway, check items off your bucket list for the weekend like, "try escargot" and "check out the Old Port," and smile as bright as the sun. (Honestly, can I come with?)