When I was a kid, my sister and I would always wake up early on Easter morning and rush into our kitchen to see what the Easter Bunny left us. Usually, there were chocolates, jelly beans, and Peeps Marshmallows piled into each of our baskets. Unwrapping the goodies was always a ton of fun, but these chocolate Shell Smashers for M&M's, Snickers, and Twix would have brought our early-morning snacking to the next level. The Shell Smashers are essentially hollow chocolate eggs with mini candies inside of 'em, but you have to crack them open to reveal the sweets. Talk about suspenseful, am I right?

OK, they're not that suspenseful, because the Shell Smashers' packaging tells you which candies are inside each egg. Still, the concept seems like a lot of fun. Apparently, Walmart teamed up with three candies to create the exclusive Easter products: M&M's, Snickers, and Twix. Each candy has its own Shell Smashers packaging that lets customers know which candies are inside the milk chocolate eggs. According to product photos on Walmart's site, there are four mini Twix bars inside the Twix Shell Smasher, three M&M's Fun Size Packs inside the M&M's Shell Smasher, and four mini Snickers bars inside of the Snickers Shell Smasher.

Between all of those candy packages and the "smashable" egg that each Shell Smasher comes with, I'm sure you'll have enough chocolate to go around on Easter morning.

With that being said, go ahead and replace your colorful plastic eggs with a few Shell Smashers. By doing so, you'll be able to double up on the chocolate and have fun while you're eating it. If that sounds like a plan to you, go ahead and visit Walmart's website. There, you'll be able to buy the Shell Smashers for $5 each. Just keep in mind that each Shell Smasher comes with a different amount of chocolate inside of it. Again, there are three M&M's Fun Size Packs in the M&M's Shell Smasher, four mini Snickers bars in the Snickers option, and four mini Twix bars in the Twix one.

If you've already purchased the Shell Smashers and are looking for even more chocolatey Easter goodies, look no further. Those of you who are craving something with peanut butter can try these Reese's eggs that are literally stuffed with Reese's Pieces. With every bite, you'll get that Reese's Peanut Butter Cup taste that you know and love in addition to a sweet crunch. Sure, you won't have to smash anything open to get to 'em, but they're shaped like eggs, so that's fun.

If you'd rather spend Easter snacking on candy that tastes a *little* different than chocolate, then you might want to try Dove's White Chocolate Carrot Cake Chocolates. The pieces of white chocolate literally taste like carrot cake, and each bite is filled with "graham-flavored crisps." TBH, they sound delicious.

Whether you decide to break open a Shell Smasher on Easter morning or opt for a classic piece of egg-shaped candy, I'm sure you won't be disappointed.