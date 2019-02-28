It may seem like 2019 just began, but we're almost a third of the way through the year. With Valentine's Day, Groundhog Day, and the Lunar New Year behind us, it's time to start prepping for some spring holidays — like Easter! If you're ready to try something beyond Peeps or chocolate eggs this year, I have just the treat for you. These Reese's Eggs stuffed with Reese's Pieces are sure to up your candy game this Easter, because who doesn't like double amounts of peanut butter and chocolate?

New Reese’s stuffed with Reese's Pieces Eggs are already on shelves as of publication on Feb. 28, at stores like Target and Walmart, but if you haven't tasted the Easter-themed candy yet, allow me to describe it. Each package, priced at $4.29, comes with six milk chocolate and Reese's peanut butter eggs. The hollow eggs are stuffed with crunchy peanut butter and chocolate Reese's Pieces candy so you get double the chocolate and double the peanut butter with each bite, not to mention the smooth, crunchy, and creamy textures your mouth will experience all at once. Walmart describes this heavenly candy collab as "delicious" on its website, noting that "these fun, snack-sized eggs make a great addition to baskets or Easter gift bags." These seasonal treats will only be available for a limited time, per Hershey's.

Courtesy of Hershey's

If you're not much of a chocolate lover but still want new, fun Easter candy, I have just the product for you. Hershey's is also releasing a brand-new springtime Jolly Rancher assortment for those who are more hard-candy inclined. The spring flavors include strawberry, watermelon, peach, mixed berry, and orange and each bag contains about 55 pieces, per Candy Warehouse. At the moment, the Jolly Rancher Springtime Smoothies Mix Assortment is available at Just Candy, Blair Candy Company, and WH Candy, where it's priced as low as $3.95 and as high as $4.79, though the suggested retail price for a 12-ounce bag is $2.79.

Courtesy of Hershey's

Also new for Easter 2019: Cadbury Shimmer Mini Eggs. These milk chocolate eggs feature a chocolatey center and a sugary candy shell with just a little bit of festive shimmer. The candies come in pastel pink, lavender, pale yellow, and baby blue and will continue to rollout over the next few months until Easter on April 21, per Cadbury. At the moment, you can find them at Walmart for $2.98 for a single pack and $5.78 for a two pack and Candy Warehouse for $6.90 per single 9-ounce bag.

Courtesy Cadbury

You can also fill up your Easter baskets with other festive favorites. These new White Chocolate Marshmallow M&M's are already becoming a sweet and chocolatey favorite, root beer float-flavored Peeps are a soda-themed take on a classic Easter candy, and Sour Patch Kids Marshmallows are a sweet and sour reimagining of the little colorful candy people.

Easter candy is literally the best kind of candy (yes, better than Halloween candy — I'm prepared to debate this), so it's no surprise that candy companies are busy releasing a bunch of new flavors to help people line their baskets this year. Here's to the sweetest, most chocolatey Easter yet!