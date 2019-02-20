Some people like to follow sports teams, and others pay attention to their favorite comic book series. I, however, prefer to track the latest and greatest snacks to hit grocery store shelves. With Easter just around the corner, food companies are starting to debut their latest creations (so obviously I'm in heaven) and one nosh I spotted recently totally caught my eye (and stole my heart). If you haven't already taken a look at this new White Chocolate Marshmallow M&M's flavor, it's basically an irresistible twist on Easter Peeps.

If a mix of white chocolate, sugar, chocolate, and marshmallows is the answer to all of your problems, listen up, because M&M's recently released White Chocolate Marshmallow M&M's just in time for one of the sweetest holidays of the year (aka Easter). They were originally spotted by candy-loving Instagram babes, @mnmtwinz, who caught a glimpse of them coming out of a delivery truck while working at Target on Feb. 11, 2019. Needless to say, they sound pretty dang delicious.

In the caption of their Instagram post, @mnmtwinz said:

White Chocolate Marshmallow m&m’s are silently hopping onto shelves soon! While working at Target last night, boxes of these came off the truck out of nowhere. Said “Display immediately” on the box, but the Valentine’s aisles aren’t quite cleared yet, so it’s only a matter of time before these begin being stocked.

So it sounds like you'll be able to start buying these babies pretty soon, and that they'll be likely be available at your local Target stores. Elite Daily reached out to M&M's for additional information regarding availability, but did not hear back at the time of publication. Needless to say, I'll most likely end up eating M&M's for every meal this month.

Oh, and if you happen to be a hardcore white chocolate lover, you're in luck. According to @mnmtwinz, this super sweet new innovation mostly tastes like white chocolate, with a slight, subtle hint of marshmallow.

In the caption, @mnmtwinz said:

It’s a good thing that these m&m’s are labeled as WHITE CHOCOLATE marshmallow, because the white chocolate is definitely the most prominent flavor you taste here; with the slightest hint of marshmallow. In fact, if we were trying these blindfolded, we would guess white chocolate way before guessing marshmallow was also in it. But that’s just us! Can’t wait to see what other people’s thoughts are on these. #mnmtwinzSnacks

Also, IDK about you, but I pay very close attention to my Easter candy ~aesthetic~. And if you're similar in that way, you will be absolutely thrilled to hear that each bag appears to contain three super soft colors, including light peach, turquoise, and off-white, according to @mnmtwinz's Instagram photo. So it goes without saying the White Chocolate Marshmallow M&M's will definitely match the rest of your candy stash.

If you know me at all, you know that I am simply infatuated with any and all snacks. However, combining white chocolate, M&M's, and marshmallows into one tasty snack definitely make it to my top 10. If you couldn't already tell, this is basically my dream Easter basket addition. So Easter Bunny — if you're reading this — please take some notes. This is vital.