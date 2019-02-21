One thing you should probably know about me is that I'm a huge candy addict. And although I really don't like picking favorites, Reese's is definitely up there. No combination in the world can surpass that salty, thick peanut butter with creamy, sweet chocolate, in my personal opinion. And if you, too are a hardcore Reese's fan, you'll be happy to hear the brand is now selling Reese's thins in both dark and milk chocolate. So, here's where to buy Reese's Thins if you want your favorite candy in a smaller size.

Staying up-to-date on all the latest candy trends is absolutely vital for a sweet tooth gal like me, so you could imagine how psyched I was to hear about the latest addition to the Reese's lineup, known as Reese's Thins. For those of you who don't know what Reese's Thins are, they have all the same ingredients as original Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, but they're about 40 percent thinner. According to Michele Buck (the president of Hershey North America), this supposedly creates more "permissibility." It's an interesting concept, really.

Reese's Thins are currently available on the Walmart website (yes, you heard that correctly!) in dark chocolate and in milk chocolate. They will officially become available nationwide as of March 2019, according to the press release. For all of you money-conscious snackers out there, a 7.37-ounce will cost $4.09, while a 3.1-ounce bag should start at around $2.49. So it kind of goes without saying I'll be adding five of each type to my cart... please and thank you.

In my opinion, dark chocolate is the best. Don't @ me.

Oh golly. I actually might have to take back what I said earlier about dark chocolate being fave. These milk chocolate Reese's Thins are seriously making me drool.

When word first spread about Reese's latest and greatest "Thins" creation, candy critics throughout the vast (and highly opinionated) Twitterverse weren't incredibly enthusiastic about the idea, according to the press release. When Thins finally hit the shelves, though, Reese's clapped back by giving fans who shared the same name as the skeptics a free sample. Burn.

Jack Wilder, the Senior Brand Manager of Reese's said in the press release that the Thin version of their original candy are undeniably delicious, and they are more than happy to prove it by pranking fans who questioned them.

According to the press release, Wilder said:

We believe Reese’s THiNS are so delicious that, yes, we are willing to prank some of our fans to prove they are 40% thinner and 100% delicious. We know that engaging with consumers can be entertaining, so why not have a little fun with anyone who dared to question the deliciousness of new Reese’s THiNS … before even trying them.

To be completely honest, I am absolutely thrilled over Reese's Thins' widespread availability. These are legitimately my new obsession, so if you need me, I'll be treating myself in chocolate and peanut butter paradise. Don't mind me.