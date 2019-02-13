Growing up, I've always been a fan of dark chocolate. Don't get me wrong: Milk chocolate is freaking delicious, but there's something about the bitter-sweet taste of dark chocolate that I can't resist. Heck, I like it even more when it's infused with peanut butter. That's why I'm so excited about the new Dark Chocolate Reese's Peanut Butter Thins. Yes, they exist — and yes, they're thinner than the OG cups that you know and love. In my opinion, they might even outshine the original Reese's Peanut Butter Cups that you've been snacking on for ages. Then again, I'm a big dark chocolate fan — so to each their own.

Whether you like dark chocolate or not, you have to admit that these are pretty cool (the thinner the Reese's, the more you can buy and shove into your pocket... right?). Anyway, If you're a tried-and-true Reese's fan, you might've already seen this coming. Why? Because Hershey announced that Reese's Thins would be coming in 2019 during an Oct. 25, 2018 quarterly earnings call. During the conversation, Michele Buck (the president of Hershey North America) talked about the candy's anticipated arrival. She said that the chocolates would be 40 percent thinner than the original Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, creating more "permissibility."

During the call, Buck also said that the Reese's Thins would be launched in March 2019. Since it's currently February 2019, it seems like someone made the ultimate decision to release the candy early. Elite Daily reached out to Hershey and asked when Reese's Thins officially became available, but has not heard by the time of publication.

One more thing that was mentioned during the quarterly earnings call was that the Reese's Thins would be released as individual packages inside "take-home" bags. Based off of Walmart's product page, the take-home bags are in fact for sale (as "share packs") — and you can buy one for under $4. Elite Daily reached out to Hershey and asked where else the Dark Chocolate Reese's Thins are available, but has not heard back by the time of publication.

After taking a peak at Hershey's official website for Reese's products, I couldn't find any information about the Dark Chocolate Reese's Thins (or anything about Milk Chocolate Reese's Thins, for that matter). However, the product photos on Walmart's Reese's Thins page provide most of the information that you need to know about the candy. For instance, Reese's Thins inside the "share pack" are all individually wrapped and "deliciously proportioned." (YUM.)

I don't know about you, but I think I'm going to have a hard time sharing said "share pack."

I'm totally joking, of course. I'd be more than happy to grab a bag of Dark Chocolate Reese's Thins and share 'em with my friends. If you agree, you can go ahead and buy them on Walmart's website. According to Candy Hunting's Instagram page, the Thins are available at "some" Walmart locations — so cross your fingers that your closest store is carrying the chocolatey goods. If they are, go ahead and stock up.