If you're a collector of candles, you cereal-sly have to check out these candles seen all over TikTok. Made to look just like bowls of Froot Loops and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, these cereal-inspired candles on Etsy are must-haves. Unlike some traditional candles that only smell like you're favorite foods, these aromatic treats look like them as well. They'll totally surprise your friends who'll think you just have a bowl of Lucky Charms sitting out on your coffee table.

Along with looking cool, these candles can also fill your home with the sweet smell of sugary cereal. It may even trigger some nostalgic memories of eating breakfast as a kid before school. If you're on TikTok, you may have seen some other users unboxing their own cereal-inspired candles from Etsy on your "For You" page. If you've thought to yourself, "I need that," now is your time. You can find some of the most popular cereals on Etsy like Cap'n Crunch and Fruity Pebbles. All you need to do is pick out which candle you want to add to your decor, and have it shipped to your home. This could even be a cute gift to get your siblings for their birthday to remind them of eating breakfast all together while watching cartoons.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Froot Loops The Original Scented Cereal Bowl Candle $25 | Etsy See on Etsy You can't go wrong with a traditional bowl of Froot Loops. This cereal bowl candle comes in a glass bowl with a real spoon. On top, you'll find some wax cereal that looks and smells just like colorful Froot Loops.

2. Lucky Charms Cereal Bowl Candle with Metal Spoon $23 | Etsy See on Etsy Maybe Lucky Charms are more your style. After all, who doesn't want more "hearts, stars, and horseshoes" in their life? If that's the case, get yourself this adorable Lucky Charms cereal candle. Unlike some other candles, this one comes with separated cereal pieces, so you get the fun of putting it all together. It'll be like pouring yourself a bowl first thing in the morning.

3. Cap’n Crunch BVG Saturday Morning Cartoons Candle Cap’n Crunch Cereal Edition $35 | Etsy See on Etsy Make your Saturday mornings a bit more nostalgic by lighting a Cap’n Crunch candle before your morning coffee. According to the item description on Etsy, this candle "Smells like Cartoon Network at 9 a.m. on a Saturday." It will instantly take you back. It even smells like a bowl of Cap’n Crunch with a fun blend of strawberry, grape, and buttercream.

4. Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal Candle $30 | Etsy See on Etsy Cinnamon Toast Crunch is a go-to fave. You can't go wrong with the delicious taste of cinnamon sugar, so make your home smell just as delicious. While you have your candle lit, you can even work on some Cinnamon Toast Crunch-crusted recipes for even more goodness.

5. Fruity Pebbles Fruity Pebbles, Cereal Bowl, Bedrock, Flintstones $23 | Etsy See on Etsy For a more fruity scent, go with this Fruity Pebbles-inspired candle. The best way to enjoy this candle is by having it lit while watching a few episodes of the The Flintstones on HBO Max and eating Fruity Pebbles with the Fred to your Wilma. That's the ultimate way to have a yabba-dabba-doo time.

6. Mini Froot Loops Froot Loops Candle | Black Owned Candle Shop | Scented Candle | Soy Wax Candle | Wax Melt $15 | Etsy See on Etsy These mini candles are the perfect gift to get your entire crew or sorority sisters. They're adorable and look like little milk jars filled with Froot Loops. You can also choose to get your candles in the Froot Loops scent or unscented.

7. Trix TRIX Cereal Bowl Candle $25 | Etsy See on Etsy Silly rabbit, cereal isn't just for eating. This Trix candle proves that. It looks just like a bowl of Trix cereal, and even has cute wax pieces on top that look like Trix pieces.

8. Apple Jacks Cereal Bowl Candle $20 | Etsy See on Etsy You'll be living apple-y ever after with a super fun Apple Jacks-inspired candle. This candle is a real throwback, and features a wood crackling wick. It's a self-pour candle, so you get to have fun putting it together as well.

9. Froot Loops In A Mug Handmade Fruity Rings Candle $19 | Etsy See on Etsy With any of the candles that come in a glass bowl, you can clean them out when your candle has burned down and reuse them. If you'd rather have a mug, get this Froot Loops candle instead. It comes in a super cute glass mug that you can use later for coffee.