Celebrity voices are amplified more than anyone's, and ahead of the 2020 election, they're putting their platforms to good use. Nov. 3 marks this year's U.S. presidential election, and activists, musicians, actors, reality stars, and everyone in between have been stressing the importance of hitting the polls. With so much on the line this election, including the country's teetering economy, healthcare access during the pandemic, and addressing tax bracket concerns, there's no excuse to stay home on election day. These celebrity quotes about voting in the 2020 election will have you so ready to exercise your right to vote.

In one of the most polarizing presidential elections to date, even celebrities who have steered clear of politics in the past are speaking out. Snoop Dogg candidly explained that 2020 will mark his first time ever voting, and Taylor Swift made it very clear who she's voting for this year, unlike the 2016 election where she stayed silent.

Regardless of which party you're affiliated with, these celebs are so excited about exercising their right to vote, you'll be inspired to do the same. Hey, maybe you'll even vote early.

1. Lizzo

Lizzo made her voice heard during the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. She took a moment from rocking the stage to encourage fans to get out and vote. "I've been thinking a lot about suppression and the voices that refused to be suppressed," she said. "And I wonder, 'Would I be standing here right now if it weren't for the big black women who refused to have their voices be suppressed?'"

She continued: "If you’re at home watching this and you are thinking about changing yourself to feel worthy, this is your sign to remain true to who you are. Let me tell y'all something: When people try to suppress something, it's normally because that thing holds power. They are afraid of your power. There is power in who you are. There's power in your voice."

You can see her speech below.

2. Peyton List

List shared an empowering message about voting when speaking with Pop Sugar in October. "In order to have a voice in this country, we MUST VOTE," the actress said. "We are in the middle of a bad pandemic, and too many people are dying that should not have died. Your vote makes the United States a place that reflects your own values. There is way too much at stake to not be heard. More than ever before, we must elect leaders who listen to scientists and health professionals, and we MUST communicate and not divide."

3. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato released her new song "Commander In Chief" on Oct. 14, which included a number of scathing lyrics aimed directly at Donald Trump. After an American political action committee called The Lincoln Project created a video to the song, Lovato thanked them on Instagram. Her message also touched upon the importance of casting ballots early this year.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

"This video has left me absolutely speechless… thank you @lincolnproject.us for this #CommanderInChief video. This perfectly spotlights where our country is at in 2020. We deserve better as a nation. I’m so inspired by everyone that is making noise in their communities, submitting their ballots early and taking this pandemic seriously. If we all do our part, we can make a change. I believe in us," Lovato wrote.

4. Halle Berry

Along with Demi Lovato and Adam Rippon, Berry partnered with GLAAD in 2020 to urge fans to get out and vote.

“I’m a proud LGBTQ ally working with GLAAD in my home state of Ohio to make sure Ohio has the highest turnout of LGBTQ and ally voters in history this election year," she said in speaking with GLAAD.

5. Taylor Swift

Not only did Swift disclose who she would be voting for in the 2020 election, but she cooked up baked goods with Biden's campaign logo on them. "I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president," she captioned her Oct. 7 Instagram post. "So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @kamalaharris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies."

Taylor Swift/Instagram

6. Snoog Dogg

Snoop wasn't ashamed to admit he's never voted before, but made it clear this year, he's hitting the polls.

"This is the most important election of our lifetimes and it's my first time voting," he said in releasing his "Drop It In the Box" ad campaign. "We need every single American to get out there and vote,” said Snoop Dogg. “It's time for ya’ll to drop those ballots like they're hot — in your local drop box. Vote early and let ‘em know our voices will be heard."

Gary Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

7. Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin took to Instagram on Sept. 22 to say how imperative it is to vote in this year's election. "Hi! Today is National Voter Registration Day! This years election to me is the most important of my lifetime, and I hope you feel the same. So PLEASE register, or check your registration and make a plan to VOTE!" she captioned her pic which showed her a face mask with the words "vote."

8. Keke Palmer

Palmer is more than ready to hit the polls this year. She celebrated National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 22 by making a PSA on Instagram. "I'm celebrating my reaching out to all my people and making sure everyone is registered to vote," she said in her video.

Her caption was equally as enthusiastic. "It’s GO time poohs!! Gimme a heart in the comments if you and your crew is ready!!" @bma_coalition #NationalVoterRegistrationDay."

9. Selena Gomez

During her Oct. 24 appearance on the Voting Power Hour YouTube series, Gomez made the honest admission that she's never voted before. “Honestly, I’m not ashamed to say this, but I kind of — this was my first time," Gomez shared. "And I’m going to say that because I never felt — and this is so true — and I’m now like admitting it to people, like my vote counts."

Gomez then added: "Every little thing counts, so I just think some people get in their head, like, 'Oh well, what does it matter?' And then once I really, really started going in and diving in to this, it’s been all I can focus on."

You can hear the interview beginning at the 48:00 mark.

Election day is just around the corner, and, clearly, these stars are serious about letting fans know they shouldn't sit this one out.