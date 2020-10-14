Demi Lovato is known to be outspoken on social media, but the singer just poured her heart and soul into her latest single "Commander In Chief," and she had a lot to say. Lovato had no problem getting straight to the point in her song and didn't hold back when expressing her feelings about president Donald Trump and his policies. Demi Lovato's "Commander In Chief" lyrics take direct aim at Trump and put the United States citizens his controversial policies impact front and center.

Over the past few months, Lovato has used her social media platform to raise awareness about the importance of voting in the upcoming election and drawing attention to what's at stake for all Americans. She's spoken out about the very real racial injustices in our country, started a mental health fund amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, and much more. So when Lovato dropped "Commander In Chief" on Wednesday, Oct. 14, it was another way for her to have her voice heard.

Leading up to the release of the song, Lovato teased powerful lyrics in two videos posted to Instagram. The first clip showed a young Black girl lip-syncing Lovato's words: "Were you ever taught when you were young / If you mess with things selfishly, they’re bound to come undone? / I'm not the only one / That's been affected and resented every story you've spun, and I'm a lucky one."

Lovato's lyrics ring true to everyone who has been affected by COVID-19, whether it be their health, their career, or anything in between. Lovato acknowledges that she's one of the "lucky" ones, but understands not everyone is as well off as she is.

The second video showed an older white male wearing a "Make America United Again" hat and mouthing the lyrics, "Haven't they suffered enough?" The lyrics referred to everyone in the United States who has endured suffering and pain at Trump's hands over the course of his presidency.

Taking direct aim at Trump, Lovato sings: "Commander in Chief, honestly / If I did the things you do, I couldn't sleep / Seriously, do you even know the truth? / We're in a state of crisis, people are dying / While you line your pockets deep / Commander in Chief / How does it feel to still be able to breathe?"

Speaking about the protests that erupted all around the United States earlier this year following the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, Lovato says Americans won't rest until there is justice, even while the president remains in the comfort of the White House.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images;ALASTAIR GRANT/AFP/Getty Images

"We'll be in the streets while you're bunkering down," she sings. "Loud and proud, best believe."

Read all of Lovato's powerful lyrics below.

Verse 1:

Were you ever taught when you were young

If you mess with things selfishly, they're bound to come undone?

I'm not the only one

That's been affected and resented every story you've spun, and I'm a lucky one'

Cause there are people worse off that have suffered enough

Haven't they suffered enough?

But you can't get enough of shutting down systems for personal gain

Fighting fires with flayers and praying for rain

Do you get off on pain?

We're not pawns in your game

Chorus:

Commander in Chief, honestly

If I did the things you do, I couldn't sleep

Seriously, do you even know the truth?

We're in a state of crisis, people are dying

While you line your pockets deep

Commander in Chief

How does it feel to still be able to breathe?

Verse 2:

We were taught when we were young

If we fight for what's right, there won't be justice for just some

Won't give up, stand our ground

We'll be in the streets while you're bunkering down

Loud and proud, best believe

We'll still take a knee while you're...

Chorus:

Commander in Chief, honestly

If I did the things you do, I couldn't sleep

Seriously, do you even know the truth?

We're in a state of crisis, people are dying

While you line your pockets deep

Commander in Chief

How does it feel to still be able to breathe?

Breathe

Be able to breathe

Verse 3:

Won't give up, stand our ground

We'll be in the streets while you're bunkering down

Won't give up, stand our ground

We'll be in the streets while you're…

Chorus:

Commander in Chief, honestly

If I did the things you do, I couldn't sleep

Seriously, do you even know the truth?

We're in a state of crisis, people are dying

While you line your pockets deep

Commander in Chief

How does it feel to still be able to breathe?

Able to breathe