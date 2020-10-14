Demi Lovato's "Commander In Chief" Lyrics Call Out Donald Trump Directly
Demi Lovato is known to be outspoken on social media, but the singer just poured her heart and soul into her latest single "Commander In Chief," and she had a lot to say. Lovato had no problem getting straight to the point in her song and didn't hold back when expressing her feelings about president Donald Trump and his policies. Demi Lovato's "Commander In Chief" lyrics take direct aim at Trump and put the United States citizens his controversial policies impact front and center.
Over the past few months, Lovato has used her social media platform to raise awareness about the importance of voting in the upcoming election and drawing attention to what's at stake for all Americans. She's spoken out about the very real racial injustices in our country, started a mental health fund amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, and much more. So when Lovato dropped "Commander In Chief" on Wednesday, Oct. 14, it was another way for her to have her voice heard.
Leading up to the release of the song, Lovato teased powerful lyrics in two videos posted to Instagram. The first clip showed a young Black girl lip-syncing Lovato's words: "Were you ever taught when you were young / If you mess with things selfishly, they’re bound to come undone? / I'm not the only one / That's been affected and resented every story you've spun, and I'm a lucky one."
Lovato's lyrics ring true to everyone who has been affected by COVID-19, whether it be their health, their career, or anything in between. Lovato acknowledges that she's one of the "lucky" ones, but understands not everyone is as well off as she is.
The second video showed an older white male wearing a "Make America United Again" hat and mouthing the lyrics, "Haven't they suffered enough?" The lyrics referred to everyone in the United States who has endured suffering and pain at Trump's hands over the course of his presidency.
Taking direct aim at Trump, Lovato sings: "Commander in Chief, honestly / If I did the things you do, I couldn't sleep / Seriously, do you even know the truth? / We're in a state of crisis, people are dying / While you line your pockets deep / Commander in Chief / How does it feel to still be able to breathe?"
Speaking about the protests that erupted all around the United States earlier this year following the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, Lovato says Americans won't rest until there is justice, even while the president remains in the comfort of the White House.
"We'll be in the streets while you're bunkering down," she sings. "Loud and proud, best believe."
Read all of Lovato's powerful lyrics below.
Verse 1:
Were you ever taught when you were young
If you mess with things selfishly, they're bound to come undone?
I'm not the only one
That's been affected and resented every story you've spun, and I'm a lucky one'
Cause there are people worse off that have suffered enough
Haven't they suffered enough?
But you can't get enough of shutting down systems for personal gain
Fighting fires with flayers and praying for rain
Do you get off on pain?
We're not pawns in your game
Chorus:
Commander in Chief, honestly
If I did the things you do, I couldn't sleep
Seriously, do you even know the truth?
We're in a state of crisis, people are dying
While you line your pockets deep
Commander in Chief
How does it feel to still be able to breathe?
Verse 2:
We were taught when we were young
If we fight for what's right, there won't be justice for just some
Won't give up, stand our ground
We'll be in the streets while you're bunkering down
Loud and proud, best believe
We'll still take a knee while you're...
Chorus:
Commander in Chief, honestly
If I did the things you do, I couldn't sleep
Seriously, do you even know the truth?
We're in a state of crisis, people are dying
While you line your pockets deep
Commander in Chief
How does it feel to still be able to breathe?
Breathe
Be able to breathe
Verse 3:
Won't give up, stand our ground
We'll be in the streets while you're bunkering down
Won't give up, stand our ground
We'll be in the streets while you're…
Chorus:
Commander in Chief, honestly
If I did the things you do, I couldn't sleep
Seriously, do you even know the truth?
We're in a state of crisis, people are dying
While you line your pockets deep
Commander in Chief
How does it feel to still be able to breathe?
Able to breathe