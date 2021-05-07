These BTS V Quotes For Instagram Captions Will Make A Lasting Impression On Your Followers
If you're looking for some inspiration for your Instagram captions, you can never go wrong with using a BTS quote. Through the years, the guys have said some pretty wise things about success, love, and friendship during their interviews and song lyrics. In fact, some ARMYs were moved by BTS' words so much they got their best sayings permanently inked on their bodies. V, especially, has given fans some of the most memorable pieces of advice they've ever heard. To spread the love, here are 12 BTS V quotes for Instagram captions that will leave your followers in awe.
Fans are always praising V for being a genius songwriter and composer. For example, in preparation for his upcoming mixtape, the star gave ARMYs a look into his record on Twitter by sharing snippets of a few tracks he's been working on. The most recent song teaser, which fans dubbed "Sleep," arrived on Tuesday, April 20. Fans were so impressed at V's moving lyrics on the track because they offered some much-needed words of comfort. Below, you'll find 12 BTS V quotes for Instagram captions that have similar positive vibes. Trust me, they're guaranteed to make everyone you know smile.
- "Although you are at the top, if you make one small mistake, it's easy to fall right down." — from BTS' 2014 American Hustle Life Episodes
- "When things get hard, stop for awhile and look back and see how far you’ve come. Don’t forget how rewarding it is. You are the most beautiful flower, more than anyone else in this world." — from V's Sept. 9, 2015 Note on Fancafe
- "Purple is the last color of the rainbow. Purple means I will love you and trust you for a long time." — from BTS' 2016 Muster
- "I've learned to look back and appreciate my times of trial, as they are also what made me." — from BTS' 2018 Burn The Stage Documentary
- "Unless you open up and share your feelings, no one can understand what you are going through. So I told myself not to hold back like I used to." — from BTS' 2018 Burn The Stage Documentary
- "Please don't get consumed by negative thoughts from unexpected failures. Don't hurt your feelings, because eventually these failures and frustration will take you to the next level." — from BTS' April 16, 2019 Map of The Soul: Persona Press Conference
- "When you look back to today years from now, how will you remember it?" — from BTS' 'Dear Class of 2020' Commencement Speech
- "Listen to your heart. Things may feel a little difficult right now, but somewhere out there, luck and opportunity is waiting for you." — from BTS' 'Dear Class of 2020' Commencement Speech
- "Be honest with yourself. Feel each emotion and let them out." — from BTS' 2020 Korea Youth Day Appearance
- "I want to make you mine/ If you leave footprints/ I'll keep it warm/ I'll stay in black and white." — from V's "Scenery"
- "Imagine your face, say hello to me/ Then all the bad days, they're nothing to me/ With you." — from V's "Winter Bear"
- "My heart is pounding tonight, I wonder/ If you are too good to be true." — from V's "Sweet Night"
V's words come straight from the heart and that's why they're sure to leave a lasting impression on all your IG followers.