Any gift you give your best friend is always unbe-leaf-ably sweet and thoughtful. But that doesn't mean you can't look for some #inspo for their boo basket and see what cute, useful, or outdoorsy products are out there. Although you're pretty dialed in on the latest hiking gear or cork planters, you know these boo basket ideas inspired by nature are bound to have something new you've never seen before that your BFF would adore.

We here at Elite Daily have spent a little time dreaming about destinations, like a tropical beach and a beautiful garden. We've thought about what experiencing those spots is like and what items you need to experience them fully on the road, or at home. To say the very least, these boo baskets can create the same epic feeling of reaching the top of a mountain, or experiencing an Instagram-worthy sight with your own eyes.

Yes, our planet and the nature that fills it is anything but ordinary. Your best friend knows it and that's why they're always seeking time spent in the outdoors through camping trips, stargazing dates, and drives down to the shore. Put together one of these baskets inspired by nature, for a thoughtful gift that speaks to their unbe-leaf-able love for Earth.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.