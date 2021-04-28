Get ready to add some chill vibes to your TikToks because TikTokers are sharing major inspo for your color-coordinated posts. If you're looking for fun emojis with to capture cool vibes, these blue emoji combos on TikTok offer up a ton of cute (and icy) options that'll speak for themselves. From options that evoke the chilly weather or rainy spring days to a glitzy metropolitan combo, there are a ton of blue emoji combos you can use in videos and in the comment section.

Using emoji combos in place of actual words isn't new, but sometimes your combinations can get a little stale. TikTokers are serving up some color-based options for aesthetes who are all about the colorful vibes. From emoji combos that represent colder weather to pairings that sum up your outfit vibes, there's pretty much an option for any theme. Most of the blue mash-ups don't have specific meanings like the conversational emoji combos. Some combos have an obvious meaning behind them, like a baby bottle with a blue heart can be interpreted as "baby blue." However, most blue emoji combos just provide a simple vibe for your posts, with no real meaning behind them.

There are quite a few options you can check out to get inspired, like this TikTok from Eve Maximoff (@itsevemaximoffparker), a TikTok from @style_fitsss, and this vid from TikToker @everything_2020.5. For some inspo on your own posts, check out some of the popular blue emoji combos hitting the app:

🦋🦕

💎🏙️

🧊🌧️❄️

✈️💦

💧❄️

💭💤

🐋🌧️

🍼💙

🌧️🦋🗡️

📧💙

🐟🐬

🥶💎❄

💎💿💧

A lot of the blue emoji combos combine other cool tone emojis in shades of white and grey. There are also plenty of emojis that serve up some inspiration for your blue Instagram posts:

As of April 28, the #blueemojis hashtag and the #emojicombos tag have over 76,000 and 29 million views on TikTok, respectively. So, the next time you're looking for some color-coordinated emojis, you come back to these standards. And hey, they might even inspire you to cook up some of your own blue emoji combos to match your vibe.