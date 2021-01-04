These Baby Yoda Loungewear Pieces Will Keep You Cozy & Cute AF All Winter

Who's cuter and cozier than Baby Yoda? Between his warm robe, mug of soup, and frequent naps, The Child knows how to chill and kick it back. While you may not have a comfy pod to float around in this winter, you can still channel Grogu on the comfort of your couch by getting your hands on these Baby Yoda loungewear ASAP.

As you marathon The Mandalorian for the third or fourth time, grab some matching Baby Yoda pjs so you and your housemates can watch in style. Or, bring on the strong, cozy vibes in a Grogu-inspired robe to ward off the chill. You'll LOL to yourself every time you don a Baby Yoda sleep shirt that has a meme from the show on it. These loungewear options look just as good as they feel, and you won't be able to resist snapping a few photos for the 'gram. While you and your housemates bake The Child's beloved blue macarons wearing Baby Yoda flannels, grab a photo and pair it with a fun caption like, "Nothing feeds the force quite like cookies."

Not only will Baby Yoda loungewear cozy up your feed, but it will also warm your soul for the rest of the cold weather season. When you tuck yourself in for the night in your new sweats, your slumber will feel just as protected as The Child is.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. This Sleep Shirt Is As Sweet As Can Be Women's Nite Nite by Munki Munki Star Wars Sleepshirt $36 $27 | Kohl’s See on Kohl’s You and your housemates won't stop LOL-ing over the adorable saying on this sleep shirt that reads, "Protect. Attack. Snack." This shirt is perfectly cozy for staying up late with and munching on your go-to candy or Baby Yoda-inspired macarons. Don't forget to enjoy a mug filled with something warm. It's the Baby Yoda way.

2. This Grogu Robe Is Beyond Plush The Child Plush Robe for Women – Star Wars: The Mandalorian $50 | Shop Disney See on Shop Disney You can really lounge in style with this fuzzy Grogu robe. Not only will this robe crown you The Child of the house, but it's cute AF with its hood and frog embroidered pocket. The force will be too strong not to Instagram a selfie of yourself rockin' this look.

3. This Long John Top Is Perfect For Matching With Your Housemates Adult Star Wars™: The Mandalorian Long John Top $48 | Hanna Anderson See on Hanna Anderson A housemate crew that matches together, stays together. So, why not grab some Baby Yoda-printed loungewear for you and your loved ones? These green long Johns are patterned with little Grogus to keep everyone toasty for the winter.

4. This PJ Set Is Out-Of-This-Galaxy Cute Yoda The Child Pajamas Loungewear $40 $30 | Etsy See on Etsy A peaceful sleep is sure to come, so long as you're wearing this Baby Yoda pj set. Your dreams will be blessed with this blue shirt's slogan that reads, "Sleep you must. Dream you will." The matching blue flannel bottoms make it a great work-from-home outfit, too.

5. This Sweatshirt Keeps A Baby Yoda In Its Pocket BABY YODA POCKET SWEATSHIRT $42 | Daizeey See on Daizeey This Baby Yoda sweatshirt is just as precious as Grogu himself. The unisex shirt comes in black or white and features a faux pocket with Baby Yoda chilling inside it. You'll be reminded of all the cute times Grogu stuck his head out of his pod in the show. You'll certainly swoon each time you see Baby Yoda do the same on your own sweatshirt.

6. These Grogu Pants Were Made For Power Naps Power Nap The Child Grogu Pants $25 | Spencer’s See on Spencer’s Grogu loves a good nap, and so do you. The next time you take a sleepy break, put on these Baby Yoda sweatpants with a cute sleeping Grogu on the leg and "Power Nap" written on the side. Your roommates are sure to leave you on "do not disturb" mode when they see you wearing these cozy pants.

7. This Grogu Hoodie Is Seriously Cozy Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Green Grey Hoodie $47 $38 | Hot Topic See on Hot Topic This black and grey hoodie is all about the comfortable and warm vibes. The little Baby Yoda on the front makes this otherwise classic black sweatshirt a cute loungewear staple for all Mandalorian fans.

8. This Baby Yoda Pj Set Is Looking For Compliments (And Rightfully So) Feed Me And Tell Me I’m Pretty Baby Yoda Women's Pajamas Set $52 | Artist Shot See on Artist Shot You'll be looking and feeling so Insta-worthy in this pj set. The tee has an adorable Baby Yoda on the front and reads, "Feed me and tell me I'm pretty." When you spread the Yoda love on your Insta, you're sure to get all the likes.

9. This Grogu Cropped Shirt Is Super Trendy Long Sleeve Baby Yoda Graphic Tee $40 $16 | Aeropostale See on Aeropostale This cropped shirt features a scene from The Mandalorian that brought on lots of Baby Yoda soup memes. This graphic tee is a stylish way to show your love for team Baby Yoda and his adorable cup.