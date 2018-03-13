These 7 St. Patrick's Day Food Deals Are The Real Pots Of Gold
St. Patrick's Day is always a good time: my family prepares an annual feast of traditional Irish foods. Parades take up the entire day. The festivities give me an excuse to dress in green clothing from head-to-toe (it's really my color, TBH). Green beer flows at almost every pub or bar across the country. Some cities even host unique events like art shows, concerts, and fairs that bring so many of us closer together — even if just for a day. But this year, there are tons of St. Patrick's Day food deals that might make this one of the best holidays yet.
OK, you probably won't get the really good stuff like bangers and mash, boxty, beef stew or coddle, but at least some restaurants are offering some really amazing deals to enhance your St. Patty's Day experience. On March 17, restaurants like McDonald's, Chili's, Krispy Kreme and more are offering deals that include whopping discounts, quirky green snacks, and complimentary food. Here are seven restaurants that'll be offering customers pots of gold — Err, I mean, St. Patrick's Day food deals.
Baskin-Robbins
Select Baskin-Robbins locations will be handing out free samples of the Mint Chip 'n Oreo Cookies Milkshake between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on March 17. So ice cream lovers unite!
Bar Louie
Participating Bar Louie restaurants are offering guests live entertainment, zippy Green beer and Jameson specials (if you're over the age of 21, of course) for the entire day of March 17.
Krispy Kreme
For this year's St. Patty's day celebration, Krispy Kreme is going green, offering customers its festive green doughnuts on March 16 and 17 only.
Chili's
This year, Chili's will be showing its holiday cheer by promoting the Lucky Jameson, an Irish twist on a margarita, for just $5 for the entire month of March. (And the glasses are huge, BTW — in case you needed a little more motivation.)
McDonald's
McDonald's sells its annual festive Shamrock Shake for the entire month of March. The sweet treat is made with a mint Shamrock Shake syrup, McDonald's vanilla soft serve and topped off with creamy, whipped topping. Just pull up their Shamrock Shake Finder app to see which location near you is offering the dessert.
Dunkin' Donuts
ATTENTION, this is not a drill! Dunkin' Donuts has added a Mint Brownie Donut, made with green icing, brownie bits and mint brownie-flavored buttercream, to its menu for the entire month of March. Because not all heroes wear capes.
Sonic
Calling all corn dog connoisseurs! Since St. Patrick's Day just happens to also be National Corn Dog Day, the restaurant chain will be selling corn dogs for just 50 cents for the entire day.
And it doesn't stop there: the full list of restaurants offering St. Patrick's Day food deals includes other staple restaurants such as Miller's Ale House, Mrs. Fields, and more.
Last year's estimates said Americans would spend $5.3 billion on St. Patrick's Day.
In a 2017 survey from the National Retail Federation that was shared by CNBC, Americans were expected to spend $5.3 billion dollars on the holiday. The study surveyed over 7,600 people about their St. Patty's Day plans, with 52 percent saying they would be buying food and 41 percent expecting to purchase drinks. The estimate was the highest in the survey's 13-year history.
But who could blame them? There were some pretty irresistible deals being offered. I'm completely torn. There are way too many options.
In 2017, restaurants like Bruegger’s, California Tortilla, and Chili’s offered food and drink discounts while restaurants like Beef ‘O’ Brady’s and Cracker Barrel added Irish-inspired dishes to their menus for the day, such as corned beef and cabbage. Since the holiday falls on a Saturday this year, there's no doubt in my mind that restaurants will rake in even bigger amounts of dough.
That said, even if you aren't Irish, there are endless ways you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day: Dress in green. Head to a festival. Eat some Lucky Charms. Or simply follow the rainbow into one of the many restaurants that are offering a food deal.
Happy eating! (And don't drink too much green beer.)