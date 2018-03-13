Calling all corn dog connoisseurs! Since St. Patrick's Day just happens to also be National Corn Dog Day, the restaurant chain will be selling corn dogs for just 50 cents for the entire day.

And it doesn't stop there: the full list of restaurants offering St. Patrick's Day food deals includes other staple restaurants such as Miller's Ale House, Mrs. Fields, and more.

Last year's estimates said Americans would spend $5.3 billion on St. Patrick's Day.

In a 2017 survey from the National Retail Federation that was shared by CNBC, Americans were expected to spend $5.3 billion dollars on the holiday. The study surveyed over 7,600 people about their St. Patty's Day plans, with 52 percent saying they would be buying food and 41 percent expecting to purchase drinks. The estimate was the highest in the survey's 13-year history.

But who could blame them? There were some pretty irresistible deals being offered. I'm completely torn. There are way too many options.

In 2017, restaurants like Bruegger’s, California Tortilla, and Chili’s offered food and drink discounts while restaurants like Beef ‘O’ Brady’s and Cracker Barrel added Irish-inspired dishes to their menus for the day, such as corned beef and cabbage. Since the holiday falls on a Saturday this year, there's no doubt in my mind that restaurants will rake in even bigger amounts of dough.

That said, even if you aren't Irish, there are endless ways you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day: Dress in green. Head to a festival. Eat some Lucky Charms. Or simply follow the rainbow into one of the many restaurants that are offering a food deal.

Happy eating! (And don't drink too much green beer.)