With the end of 2020 just a day away, it's almost time to (virtually) party like it's the roaring '20s. While you likely won't be heading out on the town this year due to the ongoing pandemic, you can still toast to live entertainment and more NYE traditions without leaving your couch. From a TikTok soiree to a virtual Times Square Ball Drop, these New Year's Eve 2020 party ideas at home include so many cool shows and concerts you can stream from the comfort of your home.

In contrast to the revelry and crowds that typically epitomize the last night of the year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging people to stay home on New Year's Eve to help stem the spread of the virus. According to the guidelines as of Dec. 28, the safest way to celebrate the new year is to celebrate at home with the people who live with you or to ring in 2021 virtually with friends and family.

Although you might not be able to hold the big NYE bash you typically plan or fly to a New Year's Eve hotspot this year, you can still bring the party home by streaming one of these online celebrations. Can't see your favorite musicians, comedians, or entertainers in person? Here's how to tune in to some of the most lit New Year's festivities this year.

1. TikTok’s NYE Party

Whether or not you're an avid TikToker, you can tune in on Dec. 31 at 9:30pm ET on TikTok's account to see live performances from Jason DeRulo, Saweetie, Aly and AJ, and more. Cardi B, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, and Liam Payne will be among the many entertainers doing skits and creator sketches, so you can expect a good mix of chart-toppers and comedy.

2. YouTube's Party

This year, YouTube is hosting a Hello 2021 Americas event starting at 10:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 31. The lineup of tastemakers, public figures, and musicians scheduled to make appearances is impressive AF. In addition to J. Balvin, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, and Kane Brown, the D'Amelio sisters and the Dolan twins will represent TikTok during the event. Other people scheduled to attend include Jimmy Fallon, Matthew McConaughey, and RuPaul.

3. Times Square Ball Drop

While the iconic Times Square ball drop won't be the same this year without its signature crowds, you can still tune in to live performances and fireworks starting at 8 p.m. E.T. on timessquarenyc.org. Performers will include Miley Cyrus, Gloria Gaynor, Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez, Cyndi Lauper, Jimmie Allen, and Machine Gun Kelly.

If you're missing the action of Times Square, you can take your avatar on a free virtual Times Square experience which includes AR features like a fireworks show and the ability to view art along the plaza or take the elevator to the observation deck.

4. Weverse New Year's Eve Party

Download the Korean Weverse app to watch all Big Hit Entertainment stars including BTS perform live together for the first time, along with special guests Halsey, Steve Aoki, and Lauv. The event, which will be both in-person in South Korea and virtual for fans around the world, costs $35.67 and will start at 7:30 a.m. ET on Dec. 31 — so you'll want to wake up early for this show.

5. Justin Bieber

Beliebers will have the rare opportunity to see the "Yummy" hitmaker virtually perform live on New Year's Eve in partnership with T-Mobile. The concert, which will be his first in three years, will start at 10:15 p.m. ET. People who purchase tickets, which are $25, will also have access to two additional reshowings if they miss it or want to rewatch it. If you're a T-Mobile customer, you can watch for free through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or at JustinBieberNYE.com.

6. Tomorrowland

EDM fans can virtually connect with fellow ravers by tuning in to Tomorrowland's New Year's Eve concert which includes performances by MEDUZA, Tchami, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Diplo, and Major Lazer. The show, which starts at 8 p.m. local time, will cost $24.38 to access.

7. Bud Light Seltzer Sessions

At 10:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 31, viewers can tune in to Bud Light Seltzer's virtual New Year's Eve bash, which includes a midnight performance from Post Malone. Steve Aoki, Saweetie, Jack Harlow, and Sebastian Yatra will also be some of the big names performing during the event, which will include live shows from Las Vegas, Miami, Los Angeles, and New York. While the livestream will be available at budlight.com/nye, you can find more information or RSVP for a chance to meet one of the artists at nye.budlight.com.

While you might not be able to attend in-person concerts or parties this year, these virtual events promise to make ringing in 2021 so memorable with so many great entertainers and musicians on the docket. And if you want to get your friends in on the virtual action, make sure you're all tuning in when you hop on the group Zoom call or FaceTime (and you can pass the time before the show with some of these virtual NYE games). With Dec. 31 just hours away, make sure to grab your tickets in advance if required.

