In case you haven't heard, we're in the middle of some pretty explosive times in astrology. Not only are we experiencing the retrogrades of seven different planets, we're also in the midst of a majorly transformative season of eclipses. It all began with a partial solar eclipse in Cancer on July 12, 2018, continued with a total lunar eclipse in Aquarius on July 27, 2018, and is now coming to a conclusive end with the upcoming partial solar eclipse in Leo on Aug. 11, 2018. I know this summer has been a lot to handle, but I promise we're getting closer and closer to reaching the light at the end of this cosmic tunnel. Keep that in mind when I tell you that these zodiac signs will feel the most stress from the partial solar eclipse 2018: Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius. Now, before you start thinking that you're in the clear, make sure you check your birth chart to see if your rising sign happens to be in any of these signs as well.

Because this partial solar eclipse occurs at 18 degrees Leo, a fixed sign by nature, this astrological event will affect fixed signs on a much deeper level than the others. Marking the beginning of a new era, an eclipse transforms and changes your world, sometimes leaving destruction in its wake. Although these experiences may be stressful, trust that the changes are in your best interests down the line.

Taurus: You Could Experience Chaos At Home

Since this partial solar eclipse lands like a cannon on your fourth house of home and family, you'll likely undergo changes that have to do with the state of your home life, your relationship with your family, and your core values as a human being. While these changes can unfold through arguments, stressful situations, and grudge-holding, they don't necessarily have to be a bad thing. Ultimately, you're on your way to forging a more comfortable and regenerative world for yourself.

Leo: Your Entire Identity May Be Challenged

Your image of the person you are, the way you identify as yourself, and the way you appear to others will come into question on this partial solar eclipse. Blasting through your first house of the self, you're in the process of shedding old skin and forming a new life. You're letting go of the person you have been and embracing the person you're becoming. Unfortunately, you may feel pulled in two separate directions, unsure of where to go next. As long as you look deep inside your heart and make the decision that is is best for you, you will ultimately be much happier.

Scorpio: Your Career Could Be Up For Debate

When the partial solar eclipse stirs a whirlwind in your 10th house of career, you'll find yourselves at a crossroads in your career path thus far. Maybe you'll get a promotion, a raise, or an amazing new opportunity. However, this could also take shape as being terminated from your job, realizing you haven't been following your dreams, or changing your mind about your career altogether. Your career is not only your reputation in the world, it's also your livelihood, so changes in these departments could definitely come with a lot of frustration. However, in order to grow, you must overcome challenges.

Aquarius: A Relationship Could Come To An End

Pouring drama like boiling hot water onto your seventh house of partnerships, this partial solar eclipse has the power to make or break a relationship in your life. This could take form as a break-up, a friendship drifting apart, or saying goodbye to someone forever. However, it won't necessarily be such a heart-wrenching affair. You could also form a new relationship with someone, fall in love, or form a connection that will serve you in the long run. Whatever it is, you can expect intensity and stress in your relationships, for their altering under the eye of the partial solar eclipse.