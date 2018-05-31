These 4 Zodiac Signs Take The Longest Time To Open Up About Their Feelings

When you embark on the search for your one true love, you're inevitably taking a risk with your heart. By wearing it on your sleeve and offering it to someone, you're risking it being rejected, torn into pieces, or worse. If you've never experienced the stinging pain of heartbreak, you've been lucky. The scars it leaves behind are deep enough to make you never want to fall in love ever again. It's no wonder that there are zodiac signs who take a long time to open up about their feelings. If you're a Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, or Aquarius, you're more aware of the dangers involved with love than the rest of us.

It's not that these zodiac signs don't have feelings; it's quite the contrary. These are often some of the most sensitive people you'll ever meet. So sensitive, in fact, that they guard their vulnerabilities for as long as they can. There is a deep well of emotion sitting behind the walls they've built to protect themselves. It takes a lot of time and patience before they're ready to let down their guard and expose their bleeding hearts. They simply realize that the more they get hurt, the thicker those walls will become. But don't worry. They're not as ready to give up on love as they'd like to think they are.

Taurus: They Want To Make Sure You're Right For Them

A Taurus is naturally resistant to change. They prefer things to slowly take shape in their world, rather than immediately embracing the shock of a bright, new feeling. The reason it takes them so long to open up about their emotions is that they're taking time to ruminate on them, making sure that they're worth harnessing. If their life is working just fine the way it already is, why would they jeopardize everything by taking a risk with their heart?

However, don't mistake their caution for coldheartedness. A Taurus is deeply romantic and wants a "happily ever after" just as much as the rest of us.

Virgo: They Are Careful Not To Let Love Take Over Their Life

A Virgo is always trying to bring order to the chaos of their internal world. The issue with love and the emotions that come with it is that they're messy. If a Virgo is going to risk making a splash in their carefully crafted world, it better be worth the disarray. It's innately difficult for them to embrace something that may seem unreliable, which love always is. They're known for denying their feelings until they become too much to bear. Always wanting to seem like everything is OK, they'll keep their emotions deeply tucked in.

Never mistake a Virgo's apathy for a lack of feeling. Behind that calm facade is a nervous maelstrom of sensitive energy.

Scorpio: They Want It To Be Deep, Intense, & Real Before They Open Up

A Scorpio maintains a veneer of cold and calculating dismissal until they're absolutely sure they can trust you; then come the waterworks. This zodiac sign is one of the most sensitive in all of astrology, which explains their need to maintain an unyielding front for the sake of their emotional survival. A Scorpio does not care for half-baked forms of love. If they're not sure you're ready to dive deep into the passionate waters of their heart, you definitely won't be even getting a glimpse of it.

If your feelings for them are genuine, pure, and made known, a Scorpio would love nothing more than to open up to you. Their feelings are so intense, they're always on the verge of bursting.

Aquarius: It Takes A Lot For Them To Sacrifice Their Independence

An Aquarius is very much in love with their own independence, and they enjoy being able to embark on their own adventures whenever they like. Opening up about their feelings requires a sacrifice of that independence because it involves admitting that their emotions aren't in their control when they'd so prefer them to be. If their feelings are dismissed or rejected, they're left with a brokenness that is still aching for validation. When their heart belongs to someone else, it no longer belongs to them. This is terrifying for an Aquarius.

It takes a while for an Aquarius to feel comfortable with their feelings and they'll likely resist them for a long time. However, this is simply because their feelings are so sensitive and deep, which juxtaposes how logical and rational they'd like to seem.