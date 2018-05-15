I always loved that line from the young adult novel The Fault in Our Stars by John Green that says: "I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once." That same language also is pretty accurate when it comes to describing the phenomenon of falling in love: you might not realize it's happening, but then, boom, all of a sudden, you're in love. For some, the process of falling in love is pretty drawn-out, so why not figure out if you're one of those slow-burners? Determine if you are by reading about the zodiac signs that fall in love slowly.

I spoke to astrologer Phyllis Mitz to understand which signs really take their time to get to know another person before having those loving feelings. Whether it's due to lack of trust, a fear of vulnerability, or taking your time is just straight-up your style, each of the following signs has its own characteristics that make falling in love a slower journey.

And just because you take longer to fall, it doesn't mean you won't get there eventually. So take your time, fall in love, and read on to see why maybe it takes you a little extra time to get ~those feelings~.

Virgo Giphy You, Virgo, put your work over love, so you're more likely to let love take a backseat while you focus on your career, Mitz says. You enjoy filling your time with job-focused activities, and consider it "unproductive" to waste time in the initial phases of dating when you don't know someone quite fully yet. Your high standards mean you're less willing to take chances on people who don't fit your idea of who you "should" be dating. Make sure you're checking in on your priorities every once in a while, Virgo – you sometimes have to make room for love, even if it doesn't fit naturally on its own in your life.

Capricorn Giphy You don't like putting yourself out there and engaging in the "vulnerability of love," says Mitz. It's in your nature to be wary of other people's intentions and motives, so that holds you back a little from diving into love headfirst. You want to feel someone out to get to see what their true character is before you can allow yourself to fully love them. In addition to being a little suspicious of people, you also want to find a relationship that will work in your benefit, beyond fulfilling you emotionally. "Capricorns are quite practical in their choice," Mitz says. "They want a partner who will boost their status in some way." You're naturally inclined to be one half of a power couple.