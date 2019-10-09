These 4 Trump-Inspired Costume Ideas For Halloween 2019 Bring The Memes To Life
Well everyone, the moment we've patiently waited for has finally arrived: it's Halloween season. So, for those who like to incorporate current events into their spooky attire, these Donald Trump-inspired Halloween 2019 costumes might be the perfect choice. Whether you want something funny or just want to prove you're up-to-date on what's happening in politics for Halloween this year, this will have you covered.
Since Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2017, there have been a number of different Halloween costumes featuring the president, his weird faux-pas, and his most memorable mistakes. But while some people may choose to dress as Trump in his traditional suit-and-tie look, others might like to think outside the box when it comes to dressing up as this controversial figure. Thankfully, this out-of-the-norm president has given everyone a whole lot of options when it comes to costume ideas. Trump tweets? Check. Weird puns? Double check. I'm not even getting into impeachment-inspired costume ideas. The state of American politics might be the scariest thing you can dress up as in 2019.
Well, you're in luck, because I've compiled a list of four Trump costumes for 2019 that are not only relevant, but will warrant a laugh from your friends.
Trump's Golf Tab
From time to time, President Trump likes to de-stress from his political duties and head to the golf course for some rest and relaxation, but Trump's regular golf trips have received quite a bit of criticism from the public. According to The New York Times, as of Sept. 2019 Trump has spent 293 days in total visiting one of his properties since being inaugurated. Many of his properties are golf resorts, and online tracker TrumpGolfCount.com has him listed as playing at least 202 games of golf during his presidency, as of Oct. 5, 2019. In May 2019, The Huffington Post reported Trump's regular golf trips had already cost American taxpayers over $100 million, factoring in travel and security expenses. So, this outfit will call for receipts — literally. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on reports of Trump's golf trips and its cost to American taxpayers, but did not hear back in time for publication.
In order to make this costume work, grab some classic golf attire, a golf club, throw on a Trump wig, and staple some lengthy drug store receipts to your outfit. Make sure to write in "Mar-a-Lago" and the names of other Trump properties like Bedminster, Doral, or Doonbeg all over the receipts. Halloween, but make it expensive.
Trump's Twitter Typos
At this point, most people are familiar with President Trump's social media presence. However, when someone is tweeting multiple times a day, mistakes are bound to happen. The year 2019 has graced us with some prime Trump Twitter typos, so why not reminisce and sport some of your favorites? In case you've forgotten some of them, here's a quick refresher.
In August, Trump took to Twitter to call out former White House Press Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who served in the White House for only 11 days from July 21 to July 31, 2017. In a now-deleted tweet, Trump accidentally typed that Scaramucci had gotten "shellaced" during the 2016 presidential primary when he meant to write "shellacked." Just a few months prior in June, Trump discussed meeting the U.K.'s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, via Twitter. However, Trump referred to Charles as the "Prince of Whales" instead.
Those are just a few of the most recent ones, but don't forget to include the classic "covfefe" typo that went viral in May 2017.
For this outfit, consider getting crafty and safety pinning a few of those typos to your person, and definitely have your phone in hand. The final touch? A Trump wig, of course!
Prince Of "Whales"
The Prince of Whales typo was so iconic, it qualifies as a costume of its own. After all, the memes that followed Trump's mistake were legendary, which can serve as some inspiration for your costume.
For this outfit, grab a sash, crown, and try your best to look like royalty. From there, you could either go all out and find a shirt with actual whales on it, or print out some of your favorite whale pictures and staple them across the sash. If the internet can create incredible memes, there's no reason why you can't create an incredible costume. Get your bestie to accompany you in a classic Trump costume or a typo-decorated getup for bonus points.
Trump, The Weather Man
On Sept. 4, the internet went wild after President Trump presented a seemingly doctored map of an update on Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 that ripped through the Bahamas on Sept. 2 and started heading towards the Carolinas. Trump initially claimed Dorian would head to Alabama, which the National Weather Service responded was false. However, Trump upped the ante when he revealed a map that came equipped with edits in an attempt to prove his point. A map showing the hurricane's predicted path appeared to have been altered with a Sharpie to loop in Alabama, and it was pretty obvious even to those without a meteorology degree. When asked about the edit, Trump told reporters, "I don't know."
Trump's "weather report" was one of the most meme-worthy moments of 2019, so it's time to whip out your own Sharpies and poster board and create your weather map, Trump-style. From there, throw on your most presidential suit and Trump wig for even more impact. Plus, an umbrella as an accessory probably wouldn't hurt.