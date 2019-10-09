Well everyone, the moment we've patiently waited for has finally arrived: it's Halloween season. So, for those who like to incorporate current events into their spooky attire, these Donald Trump-inspired Halloween 2019 costumes might be the perfect choice. Whether you want something funny or just want to prove you're up-to-date on what's happening in politics for Halloween this year, this will have you covered.

Since Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2017, there have been a number of different Halloween costumes featuring the president, his weird faux-pas, and his most memorable mistakes. But while some people may choose to dress as Trump in his traditional suit-and-tie look, others might like to think outside the box when it comes to dressing up as this controversial figure. Thankfully, this out-of-the-norm president has given everyone a whole lot of options when it comes to costume ideas. Trump tweets? Check. Weird puns? Double check. I'm not even getting into impeachment-inspired costume ideas. The state of American politics might be the scariest thing you can dress up as in 2019.

Well, you're in luck, because I've compiled a list of four Trump costumes for 2019 that are not only relevant, but will warrant a laugh from your friends.

Trump's Twitter Typos Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images At this point, most people are familiar with President Trump's social media presence. However, when someone is tweeting multiple times a day, mistakes are bound to happen. The year 2019 has graced us with some prime Trump Twitter typos, so why not reminisce and sport some of your favorites? In case you've forgotten some of them, here's a quick refresher. In August, Trump took to Twitter to call out former White House Press Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who served in the White House for only 11 days from July 21 to July 31, 2017. In a now-deleted tweet, Trump accidentally typed that Scaramucci had gotten "shellaced" during the 2016 presidential primary when he meant to write "shellacked." Just a few months prior in June, Trump discussed meeting the U.K.'s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, via Twitter. However, Trump referred to Charles as the "Prince of Whales" instead. Those are just a few of the most recent ones, but don't forget to include the classic "covfefe" typo that went viral in May 2017. For this outfit, consider getting crafty and safety pinning a few of those typos to your person, and definitely have your phone in hand. The final touch? A Trump wig, of course! Forum Novelties Inc Mr. Billionaire President Adult Wig $10 | Amazon Buy Now