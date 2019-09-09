In 2019, no one is safe from being roasted on the Internet — even the president. On Monday, Sept. 9, President Donald Trump caught the attention of Twitter when he penned a tweet in response to recent controversy surrounding the U.S. Air Force. So, to begin your week, check out these tweets about Trump's "nothing to do with me" comment and get ready to chuckle.

On Monday, Sept. 9, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to address recent controversy surrounding the U.S. Air Force reportedly staying overnight at his luxury golf resort Turnberry in Scotland. The White House did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the matter. In the tweet, Trump dismissed any knowledge of the Air Force staying at his properties, and also wrote that he doesn't own the Air Force plane or airport where they landed. Although it's unclear what exactly he denied owning, it was his final sentence that was the true pièce de résistance. Trump finished the tweet with an all-caps statement that read: "Nothing to do with me." The tweet read,

I know nothing about an Air Force plane landing at an airport (which I do not own and have nothing to do with) near Turnberry Resort (which I do own) in Scotland, and filling up with fuel, with the crew staying overnight at Turnberry (they have good taste!). NOTHING TO DO WITH ME.

Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on Trump's tweet, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Despite the tweet being unclear, Twitter couldn't get over Trump's "Nothing to do with me" comment. So naturally, people were ready at their keyboards.

On Sunday, Sept. 8, the U.S. Air Force ordered a review of overnight accommodations for soldiers and personnel following a Friday, Sept. 6 report from Politico which revealed that an Air National Guard crew made a stop to Trump's Turnberry resort while delivering supplies to Kuwait in early spring 2019. Per the report, crew members stayed at the Trump resort overnight, despite the fact that the resort was miles away from the Glasgow airport where the plane landed. Politico also notes that the location "lacked a U.S. base," and Lakenheath Air Base in nearby England would likely have been a more convenient location. In a statement to Politico, Brig. Gen. Ed Thomas said that the crew "used the closest available and least expensive accommodations to the airfield within the crews’ allowable hotel rates." The statement continued,

While we are still reviewing the trip records, we have found nothing that falls outside the guidelines associated with selecting stopover airports on travel routes and hotel accommodations for crew rest.

The Air Force did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the report.

According to Politico, the House Oversight Committee has been investigating this overnight stay since April 2019. However, that's not all they're interested in. For months, the House Oversight Committee has been looking into whether military spending has been benefitting Trump properties such as Turnberry, and whether this proves to be a conflict of interest for the president. The investigation is being lead by House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings and Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland. The White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the reported investigation.

Trump stepped down as the official leader of the Trump Organization in January 2017, just as he was sworn in as president, and handed oversight of the business down to his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump as executive vice presidents. However, he did not divest from his business interests as previous presidents have done. The New York Times has previously reported that the president still makes a profit from his properties, which has been a subject of controversy among critics. Elite Daily previously reached out to the White House and Trump Organization for comment, but did not hear back.

Despite this apparently having "nothing to do with him," I doubt this will be the last Trump hears about this controversy.