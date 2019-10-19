Hopefully, you're up to date with the fact that President Donald Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry. While this is no laughing matter for the White House, there's no harm in some politically-minded Halloweeners using this drama to their advantage. For those still searching their brains for a costume, these Donald Trump impeachment inquiry Halloween costume ideas might just be the perfect fit.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Sept. 24 that the House was opening a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Trump responded to the inquiry by referring to it as "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT" in a tweet, and White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told Elite Daily in an emailed statement that the inquiry was Democrats' move to "weaponize politics" and added there was "nothing new here." Since the announcement, the word "impeachment" has been on the tip of everyone's tongues. While the White House refuses to comply with requests for documents and current and former Trump associates testify (or refuse to testify) to Congress, the time is clearly ripe to both anxiously read the news, and to crack a few nervous jokes about the state of politics.

So why not take this White House drama and turn it into your 2019 Halloween costume? After all, this idea is not only hilarious, but timely, too. I've collected four impeachment inquiry costume ideas for you to check out.

May President Trump Offer You A Peach? Or A Mint? Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you like to keep people guessing about your costume, this one will have people stumped — at first. In order to bring this costume to life, all you'll need is Trump's normal ensemble (suit jacket, white shirt, red tie, and American flag pin) and a Trump wig. From there, just grab a peach from your nearest market and a tin of mints from your local drugstore. Voilà! You'll be the wittiest at the party. Costume Agent Men's Trump Costume Jacket $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Forum Novelties Inc - Mr. Billionaire President Adult Wig $12 See on Amazon