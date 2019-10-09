Look, texting can be hard, and mistakes are bound to happen sometimes. However, the president's Twitter fingers seem to slip more often than others, and Donald Trump's "wirch hunt" tweet is exactly what you need to see to combat the hump day and/or impeachment season blues. Oops, he did it again.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to address a Fox News video segment from correspondent Jesse Waters, in which Waters claimed that one of the the still-anonymous whistleblowers — who submitted reports about Trump's controversial July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — is supposedly a registered Democrat and allegedly has a "professional relationship" with one of the Democratic candidates running against Trump in the 2020 election. While the first whistleblower was reported on Sept. 18, a second anonymous whistleblower surfaced on Oct. 6, and it's unclear which whistleblower is being referenced. Given that we still don't know who the whistleblowers are anyway, there's no confirmation as to whether those allegations are true or not. On Twitter, Trump retweeted the video and penned a caption that blasted the Democratic Party and called the whistleblower complaint a "total scam" by "do nothing Democrats." However, while writing the caption, Trump attempted to reference his favorite claim of a "witch hunt" against him, but accidentally wrote "wirch hunt" instead. Trump wrote,

A Total Scam by the Do Nothing Democrats. For the good of the Country, this Wirch Hunt should end now!

Well, that's certainly one way to make a statement. This marks yet another typo courtesy of the president. You have to wonder, does he even have autocorrect on his phone?

In this age of the internet, Twitter is always on the lookout for a classic Trump typo. So once the president posted the mistake, the phrase "wirch hunt" immediately started trending on social media.

On Sept. 18, the original whistleblower complaint against Trump surfaced via The Washington Post, which broke the news that Trump had asked Zelensky for a "favor" involving 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. On Sept. 25, the White House released a non-verbatim transcript of the conversation, which confirmed the exchange. According to the document, Trump said,

There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you could look into it... it sounds horrible to me.

The White House has denied any wrongdoing by Trump regarding the call. Despite the assertion, many have criticized the president for asking a foreign nation to investigate a political rival. Then, on Oct. 6, a second whistleblower came forward, who reportedly has "firsthand knowledge" of events involving Trump's phone call with Zelensky, as opposed to the original whistleblower. On Oct. 7, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham responded to reports of a second whistleblower by saying in an emailed statement to Elite Daily that Trump hasn't done anything wrong. Grisham said,

It doesn’t matter how many people decide to call themselves whistleblowers about the same telephone call — a call the President already made public — it doesn’t change the fact that he has done nothing wrong.

Samuel Corum/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Well, it's time to add "wirch hunt" to the growing list of Trump typos. What a gift for the Halloween — and impeachment — season.