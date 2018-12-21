If you're not a big fan of winter, no one can blame you. The weather is icy and influenza-inducing, the holidays are often way too overwhelming, and you just can't wait for the sunshine of spring to arrive. However, winter is so much more meaningful than all of its inconveniences, so keep that in mind when I say that these zodiac signs will have the worst winter solstice 2018: Gemini, Leo, and Aquarius. If any of the following signs are your rising sign, you'll be just as influenced by the seasonal shift.

Taking place on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, the winter solstice is also the moment that the sun enters Capricorn. Remember that all four of our natural seasons begin when the sun enters a cardinal sign, meaning that we're being pushed through a new phase of life.

In astrology, there are three different qualities that describe the energy of each zodiac sign: cardinal, fixed, and mutable. The cardinal quality is a fresh force of life, fixed is the stabilizing of that life, and mutable is the willingness to go with the flow of that life. Every natural season works through the variations of this astrological energy, and with Capricorn being a cardinal earth sign, the winter solstice is when you're meant to celebrate a push towards concrete success, financial freedom, and career recognition.

Gemini: You're Going To Be Feeling Some Serious Emotions

Let's face it: The winter solstice is the beginning of one of the most intense and emotional times of your entire year. However, despite how difficult it's capable of being, it's also immensely transformative. The winter solstice just so happens to be the moment that the sun enters your eighth house of death and rebirth, and spiritually speaking, it's just as wild as it sounds.

This is when you're meant to stare deeply into your darkest shadows and face the pain you've been harboring. However, the beauty of the eighth house is that your pain is also your strength, so by understanding your trauma and sadness on a deeper level, you're ultimately helping yourself heal. Luckily, the eighth house is capable of being very sexually satisfying, so there's that to look forward to.

Leo: You're Going To Have To Work Hard To Make It

Let's just take a deep breath together, Leo. You had a wild, fun, and immensely satisfying time when the sun was in your fifth house of creativity and self-expression. Unfortunately, the winter solstice is when the sun enters your sixth house of work and health, showing you the repercussions of how you dealt with Sagittarius season.

The change in energy will be immediately noticeable, and you'll suddenly feel a strong pull to get back to work. If you've been procrastinating on your responsibilities or unfocused on your priorities, you'll feel the anxiety all the more deeply. However behind you may feel, Capricorn season is the time to remedy that. Create a plan and stick to it.

Aquarius: You're Being Forced To Face The Truth

You're about to enter one of the most interesting, yet challenging periods of your year once the winter solstice takes place. Since the winter solstice is when Capricorn season begins, it's also when the sun enters your 12th house of spirituality. Unfortunately, the 12th house is often a lot less zen than it sounds.

In astrology, the 12th house is associated with everything that lies hidden just underneath the surface (which is also why it's also known as the house of self-undoing). During this time of year, you'll begin realizing everything about yourself that you've been neglecting or downright avoiding. However, your intuition knows everything you need to hear, and once you listen to it, all will begin to make sense.