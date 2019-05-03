These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst New Moon In Taurus 2019 & It Could Get Complicated

Although new moons are a time of optimism, hope, and forward-thinking, not all moons are here to coddle you. If a new moon happens to affect a sector of your chart that's known for its inherent difficulty, it could take you to a dark place. However, a little darkness is oftentimes the push you've been needing, and these zodiac signs will have the worst new moon in Taurus 2019, so they should take note. Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius, when life provides a blank slate for the cosmos on May 4 at 6:45 p.m. EST, it could challenge you as the element air signs (whether it's your sun or rising sign).

Interestingly enough, however, this new moon will form a lot of positive alliances with powerful planets. Connecting with sturdy Saturn and metamorphosing Pluto, this new moon is here to prop you up and show you what you're capable of. Even if you're forced to make hard decisions, trust that the cosmos will be there for you every step of the way. It's time to own your truth and make the first move. The fact that this moon also forms a dreamy sextile with compassionate Neptune is just the cherry on top. Not only will you feel motivated, you'll also feel magically inspired.

If you're feeling lambasted by what the rigid, practical, and stubborn Taurus new moon is putting you through, think of it as the spark that sets something brilliant on fire. Let the struggle fill you with passion.

Gemini: You're Might Feel Overwhelmed And Need Alone Time

Because this new moon takes place in your 12th house of spirituality, you could be feeling like you need to escape from reality for a while. The 12th house is concerned with your subconscious and it is also known as the house of self-undoing. This is because is deals with secrets and all things hidden, so when the 12th house is activated, difficult things may rise to the surface.

However, this doesn't have to be a bad thing. The 12th house is also where your imagination and intuition exist powerfully. Before this new moon can take you for a wild ride, try going with the flow. Take time to write in your journal, meditate, or simply enjoy some solitude.

Libra: You Could Be Coming From A Dark And Emotional Place

You may be forced to reckon with your shadow self under this new moon. After all, it takes place in your eighth house of death and rebirth, which deals with fear, darkness, and all things you might rather not deal with. This could indicate that something must come to an end before something beautiful can rise from its ashes. Learning to let go is never easy, but it's necessary.

On the other hand, the eighth house isn't all melancholy and misery. It's also shared intimacy and the deepest form of love. This new moon could be the start of a deeper connection between you and someone else. It could also be a moment of transformation for a project that you're working on.

Aquarius: You May Need To Work Out Some Sensitive Issues

If you're not in the mood with getting deep in your emotions and being vulnerable, then this new moon might not be the easiest experience for you. It takes place in your fourth house of home and family, which will push you to work through changes or issues that have to do with what's probably the most sensitive aspect of life. Without a home that makes you feel comfortable or a family that makes you feel loved, there's truly something missing.

Luckily, a new moon in the fourth house is capable of being just as positive as it is difficult. Down the line, it could mean a new family member, moving into a better home, or simply feeling cared for.