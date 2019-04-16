Does anything sound more enchanting than the Pink Moon? I immediately think of a lunation flushed in rosy tones. I see a sunset drizzling the sky with flowery hues. I think of femininity, spring, beauty, and love, and when you hear about the emotional meaning of the Pink Moon 2019, you'll see that it all makes sense. Although this gorgeous title unfortunately does not mean the moon will shift into a different color, you'll still find yourself all wrapped up in its magic. And, who knows? Maybe you'll look at the moon at just the right moment and see its glow tinged with an atmospheric pink.

First thing's first: Why is the upcoming full moon dubbed pink? Well, every full moon has a name that reflects the corresponding imagery of the month in which it takes place. According to TimeAndDate.com, Native Americans abided by the lunar calendar instead of our 365-day Gregorian calendar to note the passing of time, and gave each full moon a name as a result. Over time, Colonial Americans adopted these names, thus amounting to the full moon names that are still remembered today.

No matter what name a full moon is given, the lunation is always bursting with emotions and complex feelings. This is because the moon rules over your internal world, according to astrology, and when it reaches its fullest phase, it evokes culmination and revelation. It raises all your subconscious feelings to the surface.

The Full Pink Moon In April Is Named After Wild Ground Phlox

The Pink Moon always takes place in April, the month in which spring is in full bloom. Traces of winter are disappearing as the natural world endures a process of renewal. A sign that spring has truly begun takes place in the form of wild ground phlox, and according to TimeAndDate.com, this flower is where the Pink Moon gets its name. Wild ground phlox is present all over the natural world of North America, where it's a native plant. It sprouts all over the ground and colors the world in bright, vivid splotches of pink. This flower signifies the beauty of rebirth and is a harbinger of all the abundance yet to come.

According to Farmer's Almanac, this full moon is also known as the Egg Moon, which reflects the upcoming date of Easter, and Sprouting Grass Moon, which symbolizes the growth arising from winter. It's also called Fish Moon, because of the amount of shad that is present in river waters.

The Full Moon In Libra Will Take Place On April 19 At 7:12 A.M. EST

This year's Pink Moon takes place in the sign of Libra, which is unlike the April full moon of 2018, which took place in the sign of Scorpio. This makes harmony and balance a central feature of this upcoming full moon, since Libra is known for these qualities. This zodiac sign is ruled by Venus, planet of love and beauty, and as the full moon reflects the gorgeous promise of spring through the pink flowers bursting along the natural world, Libra serves to emphasize it. Taking place during the sun's final degree in Aries, this full moon has exalted power. Ready for Aries season to go out with a bang?

Although this harmony sounds peaceful and all, it will be rife with complexity and mixed feelings because it's also forming a square with karmic Saturn and obsessive Pluto. This essentially means that, under the Pink Moon, you'll be reckoning with the results of decisions you may have wished you'd made differently. You'll also likely turn towards your shadow self and realize parts of yourself you'd rather avoid. Also, let's not forget the Pink Moon will also oppose unpredictable Uranus, which means you really don't have too much control over what happens. Sounds fun, doesn't it?

Don't let this news dampen your Pink Moon experience. After all, it also forms a sextile with expansive and enriching Jupiter, which serves to help you along the way to growth. Prepare to blossom like a field of flowers on this Pink Moon.