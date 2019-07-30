If I'm being perfectly honest, I never enjoy informing you that you're about to have the "worst" anything. Astrological events are all relative, and even if it sounds like you're about to go through something difficult, you might appreciate it in the long run. In fact, you might even enjoy it. All it means is that the cosmos are putting you through something sensitive that might require you to do some emotional work. Keep this in mind when I say that these zodiac signs will have the worst new moon in Leo 2019 because, the truth is, it won't be half as bad as you think. After all, July was the hard part. When the new moon in Leo takes place on July 31 at 11:12 p.m. ET, it'll feel like light after a long time sifting through your shadows. However, you've still got a long ride ahead of you.

This new moon takes place in artistic, expressive, and overly romantic Leo. What could be so bad about that, right? This new moon is about falling madly in love with yourself and setting yourself free. Leo is difficult to tame and why would you ever want to subdue its fire? Allow yourself to burn bright, hot, and gorgeously. Forming a conjunction to Venus — planet of beauty and friendship — this new moon will help you forge some magical new relationships. Connecting with larger-than-life Jupiter through a trine, its power is only amplified. However, take care not to get carried away with your impulses if any negative thoughts settle in. This lunation will also form a square to unpredictable Uranus, which could mean sharp turns will be afoot.

If your rising or sun sign falls under Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn, here's why you might feel tested under this new moon:

Taurus: You're Creating A New Home For Yourself

Prepare to be immersed in your feels on this new moon because it takes place in your fourth house of home and family. If there are issues on the home front, now's the time to address them. Take time to envision your idea of what it means to feel safe, cared for, and cozy in your own space with the people you love. Are you putting in enough energy and effort to create that space?

You can also expect erratic and unpredictable events at home around this time, so make sure you take each conflict with a grain of salt. Breathe.

Virgo: You're Transforming In A Very Personal And Profound Way

You might feel like shutting the blinds and canceling your plans — and it's no wonder. This new moon shines a light on your 12th house of spirituality and the subconscious, which is only a place you're able to visit. This is a beautiful lunation to meditate, journal, and delve deep into your own thoughts and feelings. Everyone needs a little alone time to sort through their own universe.

However, you should prepare for unexpected revelations to rock your world as you process things. Your intuition is on high alert.

Capricorn: You're Letting Go And Embracing Something New

No one can deny you've been going through a lot lately. After all, you just went through two major eclipses that affected you directly. Chances are, you've been cleaning up an emotional mess. Well, it's only about to get more emotional because the new moon takes place in your eighth house of death and rebirth. But don't worry. You'll rise from the ashes like a phoenix. Use this energy to truly heal from your wounds.

Be warned, you may find it more difficult than usual to choose logic over emotion when making decisions during this time. Think through your options.