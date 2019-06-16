Is it any surprise the moon is connected to your inner world? After all, the lunar cycle affects the tides, and in astrology, water rules over your emotions. There's no better way to describe your emotions than as a series of waves, continually gaining strength before surging over you. That's why a full moon is so powerful. It's as if every pent up wave is crashing over your reality, and no one will understand that better than the zodiac signs who will have the worst full moon in Sagittarius 2019. Let's not forget that Sagittarius is a fire sign, which turns up the heat and volatility of your emotional nature. Think of this full moon as an ocean of flames. It's beautiful, but terrifying. Taking place on June 17 at 4:31 a.m. EST, you'll want to breathe through your feelings if you've got your sun or rising sign in Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn.

To emphasize just how confused and irrational you might feel on this full moon, let's talk about the dizzying square it's slated to form with Neptune. In astrology, Neptune is a fog that obscures your view. It's a funhouse mirror that distorts your perception. It may be difficult to digest your emotions in a healthy and linear way, so make sure you stay grounded and remember not to jump to conclusions. Everything will make sense eventually. The fact that this full moon is also forming a conjunction with exaggerating Jupiter only accentuates the need to take a deep breath when your instincts get the best of you. Patience is the answer.

Taurus: You Need To Let Go Of Whatever Is Holding You Back

You may be at the crux of an emotional journey. Chances are, you've realized that changes must be made for a while now. However, when the full moon takes place in your eighth house of death and rebirth, it's time to take control of your life or watch it take control of you. The universe wants to watch you grow, but it often requires sacrifice. Say goodbye to concerns in your life that have no place in your future. You may be outgrowing certain people, places, and things. It's time to move forward.

It's a beautiful time to talk through these changes with someone you trust, since Mercury and Mars are also forming a conjunction in your third house of communication.

Virgo: You Deserve Some Time To Reflect On Your Heart

Prepare to feel your heart tear open because the full moon radiates power in your fourth house of home and family. If you're not receiving the amount of love and care that you need, this full moon will make it glaringly obvious. If you're neglecting your home environment in any way, you'll have to confront the issues that linger there. Make a change that brings you to a better place with your home and family. However, this may feel easier said than done, so don't expect it to happen overnight.

You'll find a sense of family in the community that surrounds you. Spend time with others, as the Mercury-Mars conjunction takes place in your 11th house of friends.

Capricorn: Personal Issues Are At The Forefront Of Your Mind

Your spirit is reverberating with energy on this full moon because it takes place in your 12th house of the subconscious. The 12th house is concerned with your secrets. It's about the way you feel when you're alone and contains everything about you that no one else knows about. It's time to get in touch with your internal world and indulge in spiritual self-care. Work on reflection, cleansing, and letting go of the emotional energy weighing you down. Reserve some time for solitude.

Remember that all relationships prosper when you can set boundaries and take care of your own needs first. With Mercury and Mars sitting in your seventh house of partnerships, it's important to consider your partnership with yourself first.