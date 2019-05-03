There's nothing as exciting and terrifying as beginning something new. You're filled with hope and optimism, yet the first step is always the hardest to make. Luckily, a new moon is the best time to take that first step because its cosmic energy encourages you to focus on the future instead of the past. It's about forgiving yourself for your mistakes and starting again, and on May 4 at 6:45 p.m. EST, these zodiac signs will have the best new moon in Taurus 2019: Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. So if you've got earth for your sun or rising sign, this lunation will be so powerful for you.

There's something so grounding and comforting about energy from Taurus. It makes me think of walking barefoot across the grass. I conjures imagery of animals grazing and trees rooted in the dirt. Taurus is about what cradles you, so when a new moon takes place in this Venus-ruled zodiac sign, its meant to show you what you need in order to feel more stable and rooted. This is a perfect time to focus on getting your hands dirty and building something. Create something callous and trust that hard work will bring results.

Because this lunation forms a trine with disciplined Saturn and transformative Pluto, you're on the brink of immeasurable growth. If you're feeling overwhelmed by the journey ahead, the sextile this new moon forms with dreamy Neptune will help you see the poetry in it all.

Taurus: You're Blossoming Into A New And Improved You

This lunation will shower you with confidence and pride. It's time to own who you are becoming and let go of doubt. As the new moon radiates through your first house of the self, your identity is undergoing a renovation. You're changing the energy you project into the world and rethinking who you are. Let authenticity be your guiding force.

Because this lunation will trine both Saturn and Pluto in your ninth house of adventure and philosophy, your identity is being transformed in a way that allows you to spread your wings and open your heart. Don't try to control the wind. Allow the wind to lift you up.

Virgo: You're In The Mood To Travel Far And Open Your Mind

This new moon takes place in your spontaneous ninth house of expansion. This means you're letting go of close-mindedness and breaking through barriers so you can see the possibilities that lie on the other side. Let adventure lead the way and allow culture to enrich your world. Learn how to appreciate a new way of life.

This lunation is also a major turning point in a creative journey you've been embarking on. It forms a trine with Saturn and Pluto, which have both been reworking your fifth house of fun and pleasure. You're shedding inhibiting modes of thought and bland ways of feeling so you can enjoy a joy that is truly unparalleled.

Capricorn: You're Feeling Creative And Ready To Have A Blast

You're seeing color and hearing music under this new moon, so prepare for beauty to whisk you away. It takes place in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, which is all about having the confidence to express yourself and get reacquainted with your inner-child. Remember, if it makes you smile, it serves a purpose in your life.

This lunation is infusing your entire identity with artistry and creativity because it's forming a trine with Saturn and Pluto, which are currently transforming your first house of the self. Let this lunation make you a bolder and brighter version of yourself. Let it show you opportunities to make even the most boring aspects of your life exciting.