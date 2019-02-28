When I think of Pisces, I think of cotton-candy clouds and unicorns galloping through rose gardens. I imagine pixies dancing in tea cups and violet-colored rain rushing from the sky. Are you thinking what I'm thinking? Pisces is the dreamiest of them all and when the moon is in such a zodiac sign, you're forced to realize that this world is far stranger and more beautiful than any of us could possibly imagine. The moon loves being in Pisces, and who could blame her? Speaking of which, these zodiac signs will have the best new moon in Pisces 2019: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. If you've got a sun or rising sign in any of the following, you'll be loving this cosmic transition into fairyland.

Pardon me if I do, but I think this is going to be an incredibly magical and positive new moon. Sparking through the sky on March 6, 2019 at 11:03 a.m. EST, this will be one filled with creative satisfaction, confidence building, and commitment to the future. Pisces has an insatiable desire for romance, love, and art, so feed your soul as much poetry as you can find. This lunation will also form a sextile with courageous Mars and hardworking Saturn, giving you the energy and discipline to keep rising from your failures. No matter how you're feeling, trust that you're on the path to greatness.

Cancer: You'll Be Dreaming Of Exciting People And Places

This new moon is setting you off on a new adventure because it takes place in your spontaneous ninth hose of philosophy. Time to open your mind and see all the many perspectives before you. This could be the beginning of some culturally enriching travel opportunities, some learning experiences through higher education, and an overall interest in creating new memories and opening your heart to how surprisingly exciting life can be.

If you've been living in a box or constricting yourself with limiting ideas, this new moon will blast through the walls surrounding you and show you a new way of living. Prepare for your beliefs to be altered and for the world to seem so much more colorful than before.

Scorpio: You'll Feel Like A Little Kid All Over Again

When a new moon lands in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, you're on the bring of a very joyful and creative time in your life. You may be feeling inspired to make art, music, and poetry out of life. Brilliant ideas will flood your psyche so don't let them go to waste. You may simply feel pulled to live in the present moment, find the funny in things, and treat yourself to whatever makes you feel good. This is a reminder that having fun is essential to your overall well-being, and too much work and not enough play is only going to hold you back.

The only thing you have to worry about accomplishing during this new moon is setting your inner child free. Let yourself enjoy life like you did way back when.

Pisces: You'll Feel So Proud Of The Person You're Becoming

This is the new moon of your namesake, Pisces, and it's going to take your confidence, presence, and identity to new heights. This is your chance to truly put yourself out there and make a change in the way you send your energy out into the world. This may be time to consider making a change in your appearance, try a new venture, or put yourself out there. People are seeing you in a new light, so what light would you like to be seen in?

Embrace this boost in self-acceptance and inner transformation. Let it reshape your idea of who you are and who you'll become. You have so much ahead of you.