Can you feel the sun on your skin? Doesn't it feel as though the universe is showering you with its power? After all, it is Leo season, which is when you're encouraged to flaunt what you've got. There's no better time than now to embrace an unapologetic confidence in yourself. Even though everyone will love the positive shift in the cosmos, these will be the zodiac signs with the best new moon in Leo 2019. Mark July 31, 2019 on your calendars because the new moon takes place at 11:12 p.m. ET.

Why is this new moon so damn special? Well, this is your chance to make a seriously big change in your life. Over the course of July, you experienced not one, but two majorly transformative eclipses, which slammed a few doors shut and opened a few new ones. Even if you're still grieving over the past, know that there are so many beautiful opportunities awaiting you. On the new moon in Leo, you can let the universe know exactly what you want to achieve and who you want to become. There are no bounds to Leo's courage and self-love. Let the new moon wrap its arms around you like a great big hug from the universe.

Luckily, if your sun or rising sign falls under Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius, this new moon will be everything you could have asked for and more. You're revving the engine on your life, twinkling in the summer sun, and bursting with creative possibilities. Take a deep breath of magic and let the cosmos take you on a beautiful journey.

Aries: You're Tapping Into Your Inner Child And Having Fun

This new moon lights a fire in your fifth house of creativity and pleasure. It's here to remind you that inspiration arrives when you are free from self-judgment and fear. You understood this truth when you were a child, but as society wore you down through adulthood, you may have forgotten it. On this new moon, you're meant to strip yourself down to your inner child and enjoy life with the same wonder.

Since the fifth house is also associated with romance and dating, there may even be a new lover on the way. It could also mean intensifying the passion in your current relationship.

Leo: A Brand-New Chapter Awaits You, So Turn The Page

This lunation will fill you to the brim with power, energy, and self-actualization. You're honoring how far you've come over the course of the past year, learning from your mistakes, and taking pride in what you've survived. Now, you're motivated to make this year even better by becoming a stronger and more enthusiastic version of yourself. You can be whoever you want to be.

Expect this lunation to translate into a deep and beautiful form of self-love. Let go of modesty and inhibiting thoughts holding you back. Instead, remember your greatest love affair is always with yourself.

Sagittarius: Fearlessly Go Where You've Never Gone Before

You're a fierce explorer at heart and if a genie granted you one wish, I bet you'd ask for a pair of wings. But you don't need a genie. You only need the new moon in Leo, which takes place in your ninth house of adventure. This is about breaking down barriers and blockages preventing you from seeing the big picture. This is about letting go of closed-mindedness and finding truth in unexpected places.

Prepare to forge friendships and meet lovers along the way because your greatest romance right now is with the open road. You don't need a destination. You only need a journey.