Have you been overwhelmed with what's going on in your life? Are you hoping for a moment of clarity that lets you know exactly what you're supposed to be doing? It doesn't have to be a life-changing revelation that strikes you like lighting. It could simply be a sense of acceptance; an excitement that surrounds the decisions you make. On Feb. 4, 2019, you may just experience that excitement, because these zodiac sigs will have the best new moon in Aquarius 2019: Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. For the following astrological forecasts, check your sun, moon, and rising sign.

When a new moon is around the corner, so is a whole lot of hope. Even if everything in your life is all out of sorts and you have no clue what's going on, you can use a new moon to let go of your worries and make your desires known to the universe. By setting an intention on a new moon, you're essentially planting a seed that will grow as long as you nurture it with attention and care. Because this new moon lies in community-oriented, warrior-for-justice Aquarius, it has the power to bring you closer to like-minded people who inspire you. It wants to help you work with others, showing you how gratifying it feels to make the world a better place.

Gemini: You're On The Brink Of An Exciting Journey

Because this new moon blossoms in your ninth house of adventure, it's sending you off like a baby bird flying away from its nest. You're going where the wind pulls you, gleaning wisdom from all your experiences, and your perspective of the universe is becoming that much bigger.

This lunation wants you to leave your hometown behind and go traveling the world. It wants you to finally delve into that subject you've always wanted to learn more about. It wants you to feed on everything interesting that this world offers. If this feels like pressure, it doesn't have to. You can simply make the decision to remain open-minded to new ideas, to say "yes" to spontaneous opportunities that arrive for you.

Libra: You're Experiencing A Creative Resurgence

This lunation is stripping away society's limitations and expectations so that you can unleash your inner-child. Lighting up your fifth house of fun and pleasure, this lunation is all about rediscovering your passion, expressing yourself artistically, and leaving a splatter of paint wherever you go. This lunation is simply about having a good time. Let it remind you that joy is essential.

The world is your playground and you're meant to interact with it in a way that brings you joy. What makes you feel happy? Not "happy," as in something you think is a productive thing to be doing, but truly, instinctually happy. Like you just can't help but feel calmed, excited, and creatively charged when you're doing it. Whatever that may be for you, do it.

Aquarius: You're Growing As A Person In A Major Way

This new moon is a huge deal for you because it electrifies your first house of the self. This is the new moon that takes place during Aquarius season and it always lays a mark on the person you're becoming. When it rattles the universe on Jan. 4, it's your chance to set an intention that powerfully surges through the energy that you radiate wherever you go. What impact do you want to have on the world? What kind of person do you want to be?

Of course this doesn't mean fighting against the person you are and becoming someone totally different. It doesn't mean placing unrealistic expectations on yourself either. Rather, this lunation wants you to find a deeper acceptance of who you are and a willingness to learn from your mistakes.