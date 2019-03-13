Y'all ready for this? Winter is officially almost over and I don't know about you, but I can't wait for some sunshine. The seasons are changing, and when the sun enters Aries on Mar. 20, spring will finally begin. It's time for flowers to bloom, butterflies to hatch, and for the natural world to rejuvenate. However, that's not all you have to look forward to. Aries season is so much more than a cyclical shift, although nature's new beginning definitely reflects what Aries season is all about. In fact, these zodiac signs will have the best Aries season 2019: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. If your sun or rising sign falls under the element of fire, you're about to have such a magnificent time.

Have you ever wondered why we say goodbye to the cold and stagnant winter once Aries season begins? That's because Aries is all about the initial spark that sets the world on fire. It's about taking initiative, being brave, and finding the courage to start over. Aries is about bouncing back after failure. It's about coming back from the dead. No matter what you may have gone through in the last year, Aries season washes it all away and plants a new idea within you. Let that idea consume you. Put your whole heart into it and trust as though you've never been betrayed before. Aries doesn't second guess its power. Why should you?

Aries: You're Jumpstarting A New And Beautiful Beginning

You know this is your season, Aries. It's time to revel in being the fearless, passionate, and confident creature that you are. The cosmos are crowning you queen and you have every reason to feel like a royal. The universe is meshing with your energy, multiplying it, and spreading it for all the world to see. You're teaching everyone how to be braver and bolder, but no one is learning as much as you.

Your solar return is about contemplating everything that you've gone through over the past year. What did you accomplish that you never thought you could? What mistakes did you make that you were able to learn from? Take all this power with you into a new chapter in life.

Leo: You're In The Mood To Travel And Learn New Things

Grab your paintbrushes, your speakers, and your best dancing shoes. Turn on your favorite music, move like nobody's watching, and release whatever you're feeling in your heart. When Aries season begins, the sun moves into your fifth house of pleasure and fun. This is one of the most creative times of your year and you'll feel the fire of artistic expression, living in the moment, and doing whatever makes you happy.

Feel free to think of Aries season as your vacation from boring, uninspiring matters. All of that can wait until later. In the meantime, you owe it to yourself to have a good time. Cut loose, Leo.

Sagittarius: You'll Feel So Creative And Excited To Be Alive

Are you ready to see the world? Are you in the mood to try new cuisines, meet new people, and enrich your world with culture? For you, Aries season is about connection, expansion, and enjoying the spice of life because this is when the sun enters your ninth house of adventure.

Do yourself a favor and get out of your comfort zone. This doesn't mean you have to book a trip around the world, but it does mean you should do things you don't normally do, possibly even things you've never done before. This is the time for you to make new memories and learn more about the world, and consequently, learn more about yourself.