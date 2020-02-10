Valentine's Day could spell romance for some, but heartbreak for others. Case in point, these three zodiac signs most likely to cry on Valentine's Day: Cancer, Leo, and Libra. This is a judgment-free zone, but if you have personal planets in any of the zodiac signs I just mentioned, then you're part of the Valentine's Day crybaby club. The astro-weather this year will more than likely play a role in your emotional world, but this will also be an important time for making decisions in your current relationships. By all means, grab a tissue.

On Feb. 14, 2020, the sun will be in rebellious Aquarius, and it will square off with the moon in smoldering Scorpio. Given the fixed modality of both of these energies, there will be a tug of war, so to speak, in terms of your desires vs. actions. The sun is a representation of your physical identity in the third dimension, while the moon governs your shadow self and intuitive instincts. With the sun in Aquarius, there is a desire to roam freely and a craving for mental stimulation. Contrarily, the moon in Scorpio yearns for intensity and connection. Put all of that together, and there are more than enough reasons why Cancer, Leo, and Libra are the most likely to cry on Valentine's Day:

Shutterstock

Cancer: You're Extremely Sentimental At Heart

Crying on Valentine's Day is always a possibility, especially when you're a cardinal water sign. Whether it be because you're stressing the thought of everything going as planned with your significant other, or simply can't help but feel nostalgic about someone from your past, chances are you'll be shedding a tear or two. Sadly, that's one of the most difficult parts about Valentine's Day, but if you turn that thought upside down, you could very well tear up at the sight of your SO with a bouquet of your favorite flowers or perhaps a really nice piece of jewelry. You're all about the details, especially those that have the ability to bring you closer to your feels.

Leo: You're Really Passionate About Being Desired

Your ideal Valentine's Day consists of serious swooning (preferably when your significant other is utterly enamored by you, of course), which includes gifting, courting, and loads of affection. If it were up to you, you'd probably be OK with the entire day revolving all around you and, well, this only makes you more prone to shedding a tear, especially if you don't get your way. No offense, but you have to admit, your pride can be easily hurt and, therefore, it's important to avoid having expectations from your partner or anyone you choose as your Valentine. By no means am I criticizing you; I am saving you from a future Valentine's Day fail.

Libra: You Cannot Fathom A World Without Love

Like everything, your insatiable need for companionship can turn into a holiday full of tears or, better yet, a special Galentine's Day event with your besties where you watch back-to-back tearjerking flicks like The Notebook and P.S. I Love You. That may sound like torture to some, but nothing you and your BFFs wouldn't turn into a fiesta. Also, you can't help but fawn over anything remotely focused on love. Valentine's Day doesn't always have to be romantic, you know. Friendship can be just as sweet, not to mention way less complicated. It's up to you.