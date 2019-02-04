Do people actually enjoy Valentine's Day? Or do they celebrate simply because they have no choice? No offense, but this holiday certainly isn't for everyone, which is why I'm going to reveal the age you’ll be when you finally enjoy Valentine’s Day, based on your zodiac sign. Yes, I know, all you need is love, but try telling that to your landlord, after accidentally splurging your entire savings on Valentine's Day miscellanies at Target. (IDK about you, but I never learn.) Sadly, no good deed goes unpunished. Clearly, some of us are way too extra, even for a holiday as cheesy as Valentine's Day.

OK, so if I were to rate my love for Valentine's Day from a scale of one to 10, I'd probably have to rate it in categories: My love for Valentine's Day miscellanies vs. my love for the holiday itself. Personally, I love cheesy greeting cards, candy hearts, and useless V-day trinkets. Mind you, this is all because I love randomly surprising my besties and family members with silly goodies. Now, something else I'll admit is, I love personalized Valentine's cards, and I create a new one for my BF every year. So, in regards to my love for V-Day miscellanies, I'll go with a solid nine.

However, if I were to rate my love for the holiday itself, I'd probably say a five or less. Yes, I know this is totally contradictory to my V-day trinket obsession, but trust me when I say, I'll be damned before I ever decorate my apartment with Valentine's Day stuff. NOT GOING TO HAPPEN. Funny, I know people who literally count down the days till they can bring out their V-day banners and tableware, and like I said, that's not for me. Anyway, I don't want to continue you boring you with my peculiarities.

Here's how old you'll be when you finally enjoy Valentine's Day, as per your zodiac sign:

Aries: Since Elementary School

Who are we kidding, Aries? You've been killing the game since your elementary school days, and you were competitive AF about it, too! Don't deny it. You got treats from your crush, and your bestie's crush.

Taurus: Since Your College Days

I'm going to use Regina George's, "So you agree? You think you're really pretty?" line here, because you are one of the prettiest in the zodiac, Taurus. Besides, you have to admit, your college days were golden.

Gemini: In Your Early 30s

It's not that you're against Valentine's Day or anything, you simply struggle with your different personalities' wants and needs earlier in life. However, rest assured, your 30s will be flirty and thriving, Gemini.

Cancer: In Your Late 20s

You know what they say about late bloomers, and well...you're a late bloomer, Cancer. However, good things come to those who wait, and we all know you'll do anything for a perfect Valentine's Day.

Leo: Since Your Mother's Womb

Roses are red, violets are blue, you're so vain, you probably think this poem is about you. I'm kidding, Leo! Or not? Anyhoo, IDK what you love more about this day, the hearts splattered everywhere or the singing telegrams. You tell me.

Virgo: Since Middle School

People are so wrong about you, Virgo. It's always the quiet ones, isn't it? Besides, just because you're extremely picky, doesn't mean you don't know what you want, and you go all out for Valentine's Day.

Libra: Since Your High School Days

You're a love child, Libra. I mean, your ruling planet is Venus after all, right? Plus, you were most likely that voted either "Best Looking" or "Biggest Flirt" in your senior superlatives. You slayed, Valentine's Day.

Scorpio: Never Going To Happen

So, here's the deal: You loathe the color pink, and you'll die before you go along with the crowd. Besides, who says you don't have your own secret V-day rendezvous? Keep doing you, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: Since Your Day Care Days

Admit it, Sagittarius: You've been crushing since you could remember, and you were probably still in Kindergarten when you had your first kiss. It is what it is, and you've always been the adventurous type.

Capricorn: In Your Late 50s

Some say Capricorns age backwards, which means the older you get, the more fun you'll have. BTW, you can totally thank your ruling planet Saturn for this strange Benjamin Button curse. It's all good.

Aquarius: In Your Early 40s

You typically don't mind Valentine's Day, but you're also not big on commitment, so the thought of committing to a certain "Valentine" doesn't sit well with you. You will though, all in due time.

Pisces: Always And Forever

You're all heart-eyes on Valentine's Day, Pisces. Love is your jam and your first language. However, don't get too carried away with your crushes! You can't be everyone's Valentine, you know.