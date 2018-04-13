These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Closest With Their Sisters & It Makes So Much Sense

Ah, sisters. Can't live with em', can't live without em'. One minute, they're the bane of your existence and the next, the bond you share is so deep that it's simply unexplainable. Sisterly love is no joke, especially for certain signs in the zodiac chart. In fact, these zodiac signs are always close with their sisters: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. That's right, you guessed it. It's the sensitive and emotional water signs who would do just about anything for their sisters.

Because truthfully, no one understands just how beautiful your relationship is. Quite frankly, no one knows just how ugly it can get, either. But that's where your loyalty comes from. No matter how hard life gets, you know your sister always has your back. Even if you're fighting because she stole your favorite sweatshirt or told your crush an embarrassing story from your childhood, you know your heart is always safe with her. She's been there since the beginning and she knows you better than anyone else in the world. If your sister hates someone, you hate that person too. If your sister is heartbroken and needs to eat her feelings over a tub of ice cream, you'll be the first one to join her. Why? Because she's your sister, that's why. The only person who gets to mess with her is you. Otherwise, the gloves come off.

Cancer: They Will Suffocate Her With Affection

Cancers care more about their friends and family than any other sign in the zodiac. Therefore, the bond they share with their sister is sacred. A Cancer would crumble to pieces if anything ever happened to her. They have an almost psychic intuition that lets them know when something is wrong and they immediately come to the rescue. A Cancer would stop everything in their life to help their sister. They love any chance to smother her with love — and boy, is it smothering. Her sister might need to come up for air.

While they're known for being way too sensitive during fights and getting away with savagery by always playing the victim, the benefits of having a Cancer for a sister far outweigh the cons. They're always there to give you a pep talk and they'll tell everyone they meet just how amazing and beautiful their sister is.

Scorpio: They Would Literally Destroy Someone For Her

The bond between a Scorpio and her sister is fierce and unshakeable. They would do unimaginable things to someone if they hurt her, so you better be on your best behavior. While they can definitely be cold and sarcastic on the surface, their love runs abysmally deep and their sister knows just how intense their loyalty is, even when they're being a total drag.

A Scorpio doesn't let many people into their heart. They're inherently distrustful of others and they tend to put up a protective shield. This is why they rely so much on their sister. She's one of the few people on this Earth that she has faith in. She's the only person she feels comfortable sharing her deepest and darkest secrets with. Without her sister, a Scorpio would feel so alone.

Pisces: They Would Be Totally Lost Without Her

Without her sister, a Pisces would have no one to escape to. While they might infuriate their sister by how often they withdraw from reality, they understand their soul is sometimes too sensitive for society. A Pisces needs to be able to return to a safe place when life gets tough. They require solid doses of daydreams, fantasy, and nostalgia in order to function in this cold world. They also need a good old fashioned gossip sesh where they can be their true selves after a long day of being nice to everyone. Who better to do that with than their sister?

She was there during all the childhood memories a Pisces likes to reminisce on. That funny story they can't stop telling everyone, the one no one really understands because "you had to be there"? Well, her sister was there. A Pisces just needs to be understood. Her sister understands her better than even she does.