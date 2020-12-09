PSL season is basically over, and that means winter is upon us. As you're trading in the tastes of autumn for holiday treats, you may want to also change up your iPhone's home screen to keep up your aesthetic with the changing of the seasons. From snowy winter wonderlands to the coziest vibes ever, these 22 winter iOS 14 Home Screen ideas will transform your phone into a winter postcard.

After the iOS 14 update made its debut in the fall, creatives began curating stylish home screen designs and selling them on Etsy. While you can always try your hand at making your own, you'll need to set aside a couple of hours of your time. Because you need to upload every element individually, the process of searching for the perfect pieces and applying them can take a lot longer than you'd think. To take advantage of creators who've put in the time for you, you can select a pre-made winter-themed iOS 14 Home Screen pack from Etsy for between $5 and $10.

After purchasing, you'll need to follow the same process as if you were making your own. To do so, download the Apple Shortcuts app and the Widgetsmith app if you don't already have them. Next, you'll upload each app or widget icon in the corresponding app until you have your home screen looking ready for the season. If you'd like to see how it's done, check out a how-to TikTok video tutorial for some help.

These winter iOS 14 Home Screen ideas include nature themes, blue and white color combinations, and cute winter themes with animals.

Cozy Vibes

Icy Blue

White

Nature Themes

Pastel Winter

This list isn't exhaustive, so if you're still looking, you can check out more designs from the talented creators on Etsy.