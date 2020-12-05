The holidays are here and decking out your iPhone's Home Screen is an easy way to get into the holiday season without actually breaking out the decorations. There are plenty of options for the holiday season that'll bring some festive vibes to your home screen. From designs that capture the holiday magic of a decorated tree to Hanukkah colors, these holiday iOS 14 Home Screen designs will brighten up your scrolls.

You can customize your iPhone's home screen with iOS 14 yourself, but curating everything from app icons to widgets and colors can take hours of your time. If you want to switch up your home screen's aesthetic but don't have a few hours to dedicate to customizing it yourself, purchasing a theme pack is a huge time-saver. Talented Etsy creators captured the holiday spirit with aesthetically pleasing holiday packs for under $5 or $10.

Once you've decided on a pack, you'll need to apply the theme yourself. If you've never customized Home before, you'll need to upload your app and widget icons through Apple’s Shortcuts app and the Widgetsmith app, respectively. It might be a bit tricky at first, so if you feel you need some help, there are plenty of how-to TikTok videos you can check to see the process.

These holiday iOS 14 Home Screen designs include festive Hanukkah looks, Christmas trees, glitter, and more.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

These are a few of the holiday iOS 14 Home Screen designs to choose from on Etsy, so if you're looking for something specific, try doing your own search.

Spending a few dollars saves you hours of time curating your own design so you can customize your home screen easily.