If you've downloaded iOS 14, chances are you've plenty of Home Screen redesigns making the rounds on the internet. It seems like a simple way to change up your look, but users have admitted to spending hours making their own custom widgets and app icons. If that doesn't sound like it's for you, many creatives have come up with color-coordinated, aesthetically-pleasing icon packs, which you can download for free or a small fee. Once you know where to find iOS 14 app icons, you'll be ready to get started.

There's no denying one of iOS 14's most highly-anticipated updates is the ability to swap out the icons for apps like Weather, TikTok, and Mail to any image of your choosing, but it can take a long time. You can create your own Home Screen aesthetic by coming up with a theme, searching images that fit within that theme and color-scape, and saving them to your device, but some people have already put in the hours needed to create their very own icons — and the results guarantee a stunning and uniform look you can copy with barely any effort.

Once you're ready to customize your icons, you'll first need to download Apple’s Shortcuts app, then tap on the plus sign located in the top right corner of the app. To change the name of the icon, choose "Add Action," then tap on "Scripting," "Open App," and "Choose," before tapping on the app you're trying to change. After that, tap "Next," change the name of the app, and tap "Done."

To swap out the image, tap the three-dot menu next to the shortcut action that you just made, tap it again, then select "Add to Home Screen." You'll then see the option to tap on "Home Screen Name and Icon." Tap that, and you'll be taken to your camera roll to swap out the original app image with a photo of your choosing.

To make things a little easier, you can download a pack of pre-made app icons so they're ready to go. Here are some of the best app icons packs you can download for free or for less than $5 on Etsy:

As you redesign your Home Page, keep in mind these creators spent a good amount of time and effort creating these icons, so in addition to buying them, you might want to consider tagging them when sharing a photo of your finished product. If anyone deserves a shoutout, it's the rockstars saving you the three to five hours you could've spent doing this on your own.