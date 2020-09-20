Apple fans are going wild over iOS 14, the company's latest software update, and it's mainly because of one aesthetically pleasing new feature. iOS 14, which was released for all iPhone users on Thursday, Sept. 17, allows users to rework their home screens using widgets and the new App Library. Users from all over the world are sharing their super cool home screen designs on social media. If you're looking for some major inspo for your gadget, check out these tweets of iOS 14 home screen designs.

The new operating system update, which was introduced back in June during the company's annual conference, includes the iPhone's most major home screen design changes ever. Users now have the ability to display and customize widgets for work, travel, and more. You can easily drag widgets to the Today view right onto the Home Screen, and pin them in different sizes. There's also the new App Library that displays all of the apps on your iPhone at a glance, and allows you to organize your apps using a folder system.

Plenty of iPhone users have already gotten the update and are sharing their redesigned screens. From autumn aesthetics to One Direction themes, there are plenty of screen shares to get inspiration from. Here are the top tweets of iOS 14 home screen designs to really highlight how creative you can get with the update.

Many Apple fans spent hours perfecting their home screen designs.

The before and after pictures of the update highlight the major features you can change on your home screen.

People changed their iPhone layouts for the first time in ages.

This fan went all out with a One Direction theme.

Users even kicked off the autumn celebration with seasonal themes.

The new deign option offers users plenty of room to tap into their creativity.

In addition to home screen change, Apple's iOS 14 brought some new capabilities that weren't available with iOS 13, including a less-obstructive Siri design, expanded features on Maps, pinned conversations in Messages, Picture-in-Picture video, and more.

If you're ready to try out iOS 14, here's how you can get the update. If you've set your phone to automatic updates, you should get a notification before the update occurs and it'll automatically install iOS 14. If you haven't set your phone to automatic updates, you can opt for a manual update or an update via your computer.

Once you've got iOS 14, you'll be able to join on on the fun of customizing your home screen, so start planning out your new design.