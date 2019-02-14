All birthdays are so important, but in my opinion, some are milestones that should be celebrated with a little something extra — like your 21st. When you hit 21, you may want to ring in the day at a fun bar, and with that, you'll need these 21st birthday selfie captions to pair with your Insta pic. Whether you're deciding to take a birthday sip or not, you'll want to capture this special year with a #fire post on the 'Gram of just your fabulous self.

I remember my 21st birthday party like it was yesterday. I went to a karaoke bar with my friends to sing and dance the night away. It was the best night ever, and I'll especially remember it because of all the pictures I took that night.

If you want a night to remember as well, document it with a birthday girl selfie. It could be a selfie with your entire party crew in the background, or a sipping selfie with the first cocktail you order at the bar. Whatever it may be, when you're ready to post on Instagram, use any of these 40 birthday quotes as your caption.

1. "Cheers and beers to 21 years."

2. "Sassy since birth."

3. "Hello, 21."

4. "Hakuna Moscato: It means no worries on your 21st birthday."

5. "Every day I sparkle, but today I rule."

6. "It's my 21st birthday, and I can wine if I want to."

7. "On this day, a queen was born."

8. "Turned my birthday into a lifestyle." — Drake, "Pop Style"

9. "Why yes, you can see my ID."

10. "Having a pitcher-perfect birthday."

11. "Humble, with just a hint of Kanye."

12. "The party don't start till I walk in." — Kesha, "TiK ToK"

13. "Just here for the birthday cake."

14. "Got that birthday vibe feeling."

15. "Go shawty, it's your birthday." — 50 Cent, "In Da Club"

16. "Happy beer-th day to me."

17. "21 years of being this fabulous."

18. "I'm 21 and fun."

19. "Go ahead and card me."

20. "Don't ever be afraid to shine."

21. "Sometimes, sip happens on your birthday."

22. "Getting into the birthday spirit."

23. "Let the birthday festivities be gin."

24. "I wish some nights lasted forever."

25. "There are so many beautiful reasons to be happy today."

26. "Just making them stop and stare, because it's my birthday."

27. "Feeling real hoppy on my birthday."

28. "Here's to another 365 days of being fabulous."

29. "Wining and dining."

30. "Just so you know, this is what 21 and awesome looks like."

31. "Sip sip hooray to a happy birthday."

32. "If life gives you limes, make margaritas." — Jimmy Buffett

33. "BRB. Gonna dance all night."

34. "Twinkle, twinkle little star. Point me to the nearest bar."

35. "I can't keep calm, it's my birthday."

36. "Tonight, I'm only chasing drinks and dreams."

37. "It's only right to party all night."

38. "I sparkle like a birthday candle."

39. "Throw some glitter, make it rain." — Kesha, "Blow"

40. "On cloud wine."